You shouldn’t have December

You shouldn’t have, gifts for December birthdays:

///Light sweater (cashmere and cotton)

/// Children’s necklace – each diamond represents a child (and also the Jupiter necklace from our collaboration back to the website)

///The menukah of the boys of light. This year, all the proceeds from the sale of the menukahs will be dedicated to the establishment of a healing space at the Naare Ha’or farm – a space that provides first aid to cope with trauma for the victims of the October Sheva

///Slippers with the lovely name “The Sixteenth Lamb”

/// HOPE – five postcards photographed by the artist Hila Dod in Bari and Kfar Gaza before the October shivah

///A tiny vase. Suggested serving: with a flower that you picked on the way

>>>

A song and part of a song from the songbook “Nefesh Margarine” by Zur Guetta:

full world

to seek God

In this world

Like looking for leviathan

in the aquarium

wonder

A butterfly accidentally floats into my room

Sitting on the edge of the aquarium.

A butterfly and a fish meet for the first time.

Inverted worlds.

I look in amazement and think:

All this is happening in my room!

And if all this happens in my room,

what’s going on outside

>>>

I hate writing, I love having written

(A quote attributed to Dorothy Parker. Namedropping: I heard it from Marta Kaufman, the creator of friends, who quoted it during a Zoom of the students of the film department in Tel Aviv that I managed to attend).

>>>

As in every December, this year I sat down to watch Love Actually, and I’m sorry to announce that there are only two scenes left that can be watched without itching: Hugh Grant dancing in Downing 10 and this song: