You shouldn’t have December

You shouldn’t have, gifts for December birthdays:
///Light sweater (cashmere and cotton)
/// Children’s necklace – each diamond represents a child (and also the Jupiter necklace from our collaboration back to the website)
///The menukah of the boys of light. This year, all the proceeds from the sale of the menukahs will be dedicated to the establishment of a healing space at the Naare Ha’or farm – a space that provides first aid to cope with trauma for the victims of the October Sheva
///Slippers with the lovely name “The Sixteenth Lamb”
/// HOPE – five postcards photographed by the artist Hila Dod in Bari and Kfar Gaza before the October shivah
///A tiny vase. Suggested serving: with a flower that you picked on the way
>>>
A song and part of a song from the songbook “Nefesh Margarine” by Zur Guetta:
full world
to seek God
In this world
Like looking for leviathan
in the aquarium
wonder
A butterfly accidentally floats into my room
Sitting on the edge of the aquarium.
A butterfly and a fish meet for the first time.
Inverted worlds.
I look in amazement and think:
All this is happening in my room!
And if all this happens in my room,
what’s going on outside
>>>
I hate writing, I love having written
(A quote attributed to Dorothy Parker. Namedropping: I heard it from Marta Kaufman, the creator of friends, who quoted it during a Zoom of the students of the film department in Tel Aviv that I managed to attend).
>>>
As in every December, this year I sat down to watch Love Actually, and I’m sorry to announce that there are only two scenes left that can be watched without itching: Hugh Grant dancing in Downing 10 and this song: