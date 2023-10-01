Home » You shouldn’t have holiday edition
Entertainment

You shouldn’t have holiday edition

by admin
You shouldn’t have holiday edition

You shouldn’t have, September edition:
/// Flowers in a vase by the Danish brand studio about. And remember that until midnight (Thursday 7/9) there is an additional 10% off the discount on the entire nuka design site with the code shelly
/// There is no such thing as too much luck. Jupiter necklace (the necklace that theydream and I designed together. It will be available in silver soon)
/// Shirt with long sleeves (we’re almost there!)
/// A book whose whole vibe is resolutions for the new year (and here is also my annual list of choices on Tolman’s Dot)
/// Enter the New Year on the right foot (in honor of the holiday, Noon has discounts: 15% on shoes, and 10% on embroidered shirts)
/// A really expensive gift: a record and a turntable

>>>
“How can I diagnose others, when I myself find it difficult to meet these various questionnaires? Personality questionnaires, surveys, columns of questions with different answers with a numerical value – all of these seemed too difficult to me (…) “Do you think that the best decision is the one that is very easy to change?” Do I think so? What decision is this? To change? When? And what does “very easy” mean? “When you enter the room, do you prefer to sit in a central place or on the sidelines?” In which room? and when? Is the room empty, or are there red velvet sofas along the walls? And the windows – what is the view from them? And regarding books: would I prefer to read a book instead of going to a party, or does that also depend on which book and which party?’

See also  Acqui also celebrates unpublished authors: eight writing talents on the catwalk

of ״נדודים״ by Olga Tokarchuk (translation: Miriam Bornstein). A fun book to receive as a gift, and even more fun to read yourself

>>>
I prefer Grimms’ fairy tales to the newspapers’ front pages
(a line from the song Possibilities by Wislawa Szymborska)

>>>
And further to recommending records as a gift: De Nationale’s First Two Pages of Frankenstein.
It’s an album that doesn’t have a single song that I don’t like, and every few days I like a different song from it the most. Today is this:
If you’re ever sitting at the airport
And you don’t wanna leave
Don’t even know what you’re there for
Send for me

You may also like

Lalo Carrillo Criticizes Yalitza Aparicio’s Inclusion as a...

Exploring the Literary Legacy: Celebrating the Centenary of...

I am accumulating knowledge about food. Preparations for...

Actress Cecilia Priego, Star of ‘The Queen of...

Everything About Beauty 2023 Concert: A Celebration of...

Follow-up recommendation for the weekend

Dayanara Torres Announces the End of Her Breakup...

Salehe Bembury Teases New Shoe Model Collaboration with...

Sanuki udon from Kagawa, the home of udon,...

Remembering Cecilia Priego: The Life and Legacy of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy