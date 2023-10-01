You shouldn’t have holiday edition

You shouldn’t have, September edition:

“How can I diagnose others, when I myself find it difficult to meet these various questionnaires? Personality questionnaires, surveys, columns of questions with different answers with a numerical value – all of these seemed too difficult to me (…) “Do you think that the best decision is the one that is very easy to change?” Do I think so? What decision is this? To change? When? And what does “very easy” mean? “When you enter the room, do you prefer to sit in a central place or on the sidelines?” In which room? and when? Is the room empty, or are there red velvet sofas along the walls? And the windows – what is the view from them? And regarding books: would I prefer to read a book instead of going to a party, or does that also depend on which book and which party?’

of ״נדודים״ by Olga Tokarchuk (translation: Miriam Bornstein). A fun book to receive as a gift, and even more fun to read yourself

I prefer Grimms’ fairy tales to the newspapers’ front pages

(a line from the song Possibilities by Wislawa Szymborska)

And further to recommending records as a gift: De Nationale’s First Two Pages of Frankenstein.

It’s an album that doesn’t have a single song that I don’t like, and every few days I like a different song from it the most. Today is this:

If you’re ever sitting at the airport

And you don’t wanna leave

Don’t even know what you’re there for

Send for me

