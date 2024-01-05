You shouldn’t have January

You didn’t need, gifts for January births:

A treasure from the sale department of Frett (by the time I uploaded the light blue picture it was already sold out, but here is the pink one.

/// padded boots

/// A ring with an imprint of the lamp

/// Print by the Tel Aviv artist Adi Ardon for the Danish design brand Paper Collective

/// The chair is from Ikea that I met in a frett store

/// “I am broken, said the light and turned into a rainbow.” Words by Naria Yaakov that became a t-shirt that was sold as a donation to the restoration of Kibbutz Nahal Oz

to myself

The tears flowing slowly from the faucet

do not stop

No matter how hard it is for you

Or how sad

There is no point in dwelling on it

Open the faucet all the way

Let the tears flow

Then come, let’s drink fresh coffee together



(Morning always comes / Shibata Toyo. Translation from Japanese: Eitan Boloken)

Sit with me for a moment

I have a story for you

Dad doesn’t make promises for nothing

You have never heard a story like this before

ever

About the day the words went out of their minds

And everything we thought

whirled around

and disappeared with them

(Nuri / Shlomi Shaban)

The tree will live after the feller

The river will flow after the plant

…

and me and you

A little will do

to see the children grow up