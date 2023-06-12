“You would have to drop your face with shame”

Analía Franchín could not contain her indignation at the reappearance of Juan Darthés after being acquitted by the Brazilian Justice in the case of sexual abuse denounced by Thelma Fardin. The actor’s words generated strong criticism from Franchín and Nancy Pazos.

After five years completely away from the media, Juan Darthés reappeared in a video that Fernando Burlando shared on his networks and there the actor thanked the people who believed in him for their support. In A la Barbarossa they put the video on the air and then, Nancy Pazos, read the court ruling on the air in which it is clarified that the actor was acquitted for the benefit of the doubt in relation to carnal access but it was verified that he did kiss Fardín, had sex with him oral and penetrated her with his fingers.

Faced with this situation, Franchín did not mince words and expressed his anger. He criticized Darthés for not having courage and stated that he should feel ashamed. “He comes out to talk and, pardon the expression, but he doesn’t have the balls to look at the camera, guys. His face would have to fall in shame, ”she expressed.

In addition, he stressed that the acts mentioned by the ruling clearly constitute sexual abuse, regardless of the fact that the penetration has not been confirmed. “When he says ‘the rulings are blunt’, there is no blunt ruling. The conclusive ruling is that you put two fingers in her vagina, that you kissed her, and that you performed oral sex on her. That is abuse! It is clearly abuse! ”he launched.

The panelist emphasized that the conclusive ruling is not acquittal by doubt, but the acts of abuse themselves, such as the two fingers in the vagina, kissing and oral sex. For her, the lack of confirmation of the penetration is not the main point, since the other acts already constitute a clear abuse. “That the penetration cannot be confirmed would be almost the least of it, guys,” she concluded, furious.