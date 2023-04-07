spring is bright,Youku AnimeLiving up to the “promise of spring”, on April 7th, it officially announced its new spring film list of Guoman and Riman. Looking back at the content of Youku Animation in 2022, it can be said that it has handed over a perfect answer sheet; from the opening of the “Guofeng Theater + Open Theater” dual theater operation mode to the launch of “Senior Brother, Brother”, “God Tomb”, “Youth White Horse Drunk” Spring Breeze, Peak of True Martial Arts, Legend of Immortal Martial Arts and other animation masterpieces, from “Hundred Refinement to God” and “Ice and Fire Magic Kitchen” have become Youku animation’s continuous update year. Reaching new heights… Youku Animation relies on forward-looking strategic layout and concepts to find more possibilities and realization space for content creation with high-quality content.





as “double theater“The first work of the mode, adapted from Chen Dong’s masterpiece of the same name, the animation “God’s Tomb” achieved very dazzling results, with 3.2 billion short video topics played, ranking first among all animation projects in the summer vacation; “Youth” in “Shaoge Universe” “White Horse Drunken Spring Breeze” and the drama version “Youth Song Xing” are driven by each other, achieving an increase of more than 800% in the broadcast volume of “Youth Song Xing” series animations during the broadcast period, and reaching a new peak in the linkage between comics and dramas; God, as the first Unreal 5 work, has conquered users with technology; the new national style “Senior Brother, Senior Brother” adapted from the novel “My Senior Brother is Too Steady” is brought to you through the calm, introverted and funny full-bodied characters of the protagonist A brand-new viewing experience; there are also high-quality content such as “The Legend of Immortal Wu” developed by the trinity of novels, dynamic comics, and animations to help Youku Animation set sail.

Youku’s national animation “Senior Brother, Senior Brother” is well received

On April 6th, jointly produced by Youku Animation and Xuanji Technology, produced by Xuanji Technology, and adapted from the Qidian reading novel “My Senior Brother is Too Steady” (Author: Closer to Home) under China Literature Group, the comedy animation “Senior Brother, Senior Brother” member Officially closed. As a new masterpiece of Youku Animation Guofeng Theater, since its launch, the popularity and word-of-mouth of the drama have continued to be “stable”, becoming one of the most watched animations this quarter. Youku’s four major animation rankings, the popularity list, the new show list, the Guochuang list, and the boys list, continue to dominate the list, with the highest popularity of 6368. As of now, the cumulative broadcast volume of related topics on the short video platform is 4.3 billion+, surpassing animation three-body, high popularity and high popularity, making the majority of users look forward to the second season of “Senior Brother, Senior Brother”.





“Senior Brother, Senior Brother” has just finished, and the new show “The Immortal God King”, adapted from Guanqi’s novel of the same name, has taken over the baton of “open theater” and will meet you soon. Different from the previous traditional plots, “The Immortal King” combines high-burning fighting with strategy, funny, time travel, and realistic themes to create a unique outsmarting animation. At the same time, Guofeng Theater’s latest work “Legend of Immortal Martial Arts”, which was broadcast on March 19, also performed well. It was hotly discussed on the Internet when it started broadcasting. Hot list and many other lists, ranked 27th on Douyin hot search last week.





Youku Animation released a blockbuster spring film list, and the operation of high-quality content has taken a new step

The 2023 Youku Animation Spring Film List contains 12 works, divided into a national manga area and a Japanese manga area. The Guofeng theater in the Guoman zone includes: “Dark River”, “Zhenyang Martial God” and “Xianwu Biography”. The opening theaters in the Guoman zone include: “Cangyuan Picture”, “Ice and Fire Magic Kitchen Season 2”, “Immortal God King”, “Nine Heavens Xuandi Jue Season 4”, “Zhenwu Peak Season 2”, “Unrivaled Emperor”, ” “Jiuchen Fengyunlu”, among which “Ice Fire Magic Kitchen Season 2” is about to start the double update mode, so that users can see it in one breath. The Japanese manga section includes: “The third season of Stone Era”, and a surprise return of a blockbuster Japanese series, which is full of expectations!

Big IP series and sequels such as “The Legend of the Dark River”, “The Fourth Season of Jiutian Xuandi Jue”, “The Second Season of Zhenwu Peak”, “The Third Season of Stone Era”, “The Second Season of Ice and Fire Magic Kitchen” and other major IP series and sequels return strongly; the main protagonist is full of skills At this point, works such as “Zhenyang Martial God”, “The Emperor of the World“, “The Legend of Immortal Martial Arts”, “Jiu Chen Fengyun Lu” and other works jointly opened a new chapter in the theater; the best-selling author I eat tomatoes works “Cang Yuan Tu”, Among them are popular web adaptation animations such as the chess-watching work “The Immortal God King”; there is also a blockbuster Japanese rerun of the classics, which arouses strong expectations from fans from all walks of life.





As a member of the “Shaoge Universe Series”, “The Legend of the Dark River” is finally going to meet the audience. As a brand-new extra chapter of Zhou Munan’s works, “The Legend of the Dark River” not only has the majesty and machinations of the world, but also a hymn of humanity in pursuit of ideals, a huge world view and brand-new characters. Following the success of the film and drama linkage of “Youth White Horse Drunk Spring Breeze” and “Youth Song Xing”, Youku not only further consolidated the formation of the “Shaoge Universe”, but also made people look forward to whether “Dark River” will become a comic drama linkage. The next blockbuster.





“Cang Yuan Tu” is adapted from the representative work of the same name by the best-selling author I Eat Tomatoes. It tells the legendary story of how the heroic teenagers headed by Meng Chuan resisted the demon clan. “Cang Yuan Tu” is produced by Shenman Company, a domestic head animation production company. This will be a bold exploration of Shenman culture. With the deep integration of traditional culture and modern aesthetics, the ingenuity and careful polishing, a passionate youth The journey of perseverance and fearlessness is about to begin, let us look forward to it together!

The continuous launch of high-quality content is behind the three-dimensional operation model of Youku Animation’s “open theater + national style theater”. As a high-quality platform at the forefront, Youku Animation will strive to maximize the empowerment and commercial value of high-quality content, and pass on “your love” to more people.



