Youku released the 2023 film list “Love Full of Nine Roads” and “An Le Biography” and other top dramas are ready to be broadcast

On September 21, Youku held the annual promotion meeting of “Starting New, Winning the Future” and released 2023 film lists, including dramas, variety shows, documentaries, humanities, sports, children, movies and other categories, with a total of over 100 high-quality content. Major dramas such as “Blood Battle at Songmaoling”, “The Correct Way to Open Life”, “Love Full of Nine Roads”, “The Legend of An Le”, “Long Moon Ember”, “This! Variety shows such as the sixth season of Hip-hop, “Infinite Beyond Class”, “Meta Stage Project” and “Amnesia Detective” will continue to accompany users.

In the past three years, Youku has adhered to the content proposition of “no extravagance for efficiency, no idols for actors, no traffic for value”, and has been working with partners to build a sustainable content ecosystem, and strive to launch high-quality content that is well-received and popular. This year’s Youku dramas performed well. “Happiness to Ten Thousand Homes” and “Agarwood as Crumbs” have dominated the list successively; “The Gate of Rebirth” ranked first in the popularity of suspense theaters this year. The domestic suspense drama is a masterpiece of word-of-mouth; “Ice Rain and Fire”, which has a double-high reputation, is called “the hardest domestic drama in the summer” by netizens. Lighthouse data shows that in the first half of this year, the market share of new dramas on Youku was as high as 41%, leading the industry. Yunhe data shows that one-third of the 12 S+ exclusive online dramas in the first half of this year were on Youku, and Youku’s drama traffic in the first half of the year increased by 16% month-on-month; the summer season, thanks to the strong performance of the top content and the classic film library With a solid foundation, Youku achieved a positive growth of 6% despite a 10% drop in traffic across the platform.

Next, Youku Drama will continue to adopt the strategy of leading, big drama and exclusive broadcast as always. At the same time, it will continue to explore the types of innovation and provide high-quality products around the five major theaters, namely the Love Theater, the Suspense Theater, the Urban Theater, the Hong Kong Theater and the Family Fun Theater. work.

In terms of realistic themes, “The Waves” is directed by Han Xiaojun, written by Liuliu, and starring Wu Gang and Zhao Lusi. “Minglong Boys” is an inspiring and warm story of a senior high school teacher who teaches students according to their aptitude and helps students realize their dreams. “Love Full of Nine Roads” is another Beijing-flavored drama created by the original team of “Love Full Series”. It is directed by Liu Jiacheng, written by Wang Zhili, starring Han Dongjun and Reyizha. It tells the story of living in a hutong under the wave of reform and opening up. The story of the ups and downs of the life of three generations of small people. “The Right Way to Open Your Life” Directed by Lin Ke, starring Huang Bo, Mei Ting, and Zhu Zhu, focuses on realistic themes, and presents stories that resonate with the public, such as marriage, workplace, and parenting, through the depiction of the protagonists’ life experiences. .

“The Legend of An Le”, starring Di Lieba and Gong Jun, tells the sad and touching story between Ren Anle, the head of Anle Village in Jinnan, and the prince Han Ye. “Long Moon Ember” was adapted from Jinjiang’s super IP “Black Moonlight Hold Steady BE Script”, starring Luo Yunxi and Bai Lu. Once the play was officially announced, it was highly compatible with the casting and had an oriental charm. Netizens recognize and expect. What is worth looking forward to is that in the Youku drama list in 2023, there are also two drama adaptations of Guoman, “Youth Song Xing”, known as the “Light of Guoman”, tells the bloody story of the young knight entering the arena. . “Under the Alien” is the only Chinese comic on Douban with a score of more than 9 points. The drama version is directed by Xu Hongyu and starring Peng Yuchang, Hou Minghao and others.

In addition, Youku Pet Theater, as the “No. 1 domestic women’s drama brand”, broadcasted more than 10 popular dramas in the first half of the year, including “Acquaintance with Jun Chu”, “Please Call Me Director”, and “Agarwood is like crumbs”. Youku data shows that the number of users increased by 30% compared with the same period last year, the cumulative viewing time of users increased by 35% compared with the same period last year, and female users born in the 1990s also increased by nearly 30% compared with the same period last year. In the future, works such as “Lighter and Princess Dress”, “Secretly Can’t Hide” and “Chi Dao” will continue to “sprinkle sugar”.

In terms of variety shows, Youku continues to explore and optimize on the basis of insisting on innovation. In the first half of this year, the proportion of innovative variety shows accounted for as high as 86%. In the future, Youku Variety Show will reach users from the two directions of “Kaleidoscope of Joy” and “Polyhedron of Life”, arousing emotional resonance among the general population, and deeply cultivating the culture of circles.

Youku through “This! It’s Hip-hop” Season 6, “Amazing! The second season of “Dancing Club” and other programs will continue to build the “Hip-hop universe”. At the same time, the actor competition program “Infinite Beyond Class” will also be launched, “Chaoyang Playing Song Center” will continue to be updated throughout the year, and the large-scale immersive reasoning game “Amnesia Detective” will be launched. ” and other new variety shows IP.

In terms of humanities, 40% of programs with a score of 9 or higher on Youku Douban have become a golden sign. The sixth season of “The Round Table Party” was launched and scored 9.6 points on Douban, and the first sci-fi talk show “Don’t Answer” also received a good reputation. The platform will continue to pursue the authenticity and ideology of the content, and make humanities a rigid need of the times, and successively launch “Night Journey God”, which follows Xu Zhiyuan’s perspective and unlocks night reflection and poetry; the protagonist is “The Traveler” Meng Fei’s “Must Come”; The cultural reality show “Once upon a Time there was a Mountain”, which revolves around Ma Weidu and Fan Deng.

Documentaries are also the treasures of Youku. The third season of “My Times and Me” plans to invite Wang Meng, Feng Yuanzheng and other guests to share their life experiences and insights, and paint a picture of the spirit of the new era. The second season of “Jianghu Sou Shi Ji” will take “New Year’s Food” as the starting point, along the most beautiful highway 318, to search for the meaning of New Year’s taste, and create “Delicious food and delicious food”. “Little Tail Hurrying” is the first road documentary program focusing on animal rescue.

In terms of sports, Youku will broadcast the entire 2022-23 season of UEFA Champions League, badminton, snooker, CUBA and other events. During the World Cup, it will also launch a live broadcast program “Dahua World Cup” accompanying the event to serve users in different ways.

Previously, Alibaba released its Q1 financial report for fiscal year 2023, showing that Youku’s average daily paying users increased by 15% year-on-year, and through prudent investment in content and production capabilities, it continued to improve operational efficiency, and achieved a year-on-year reduction in losses for five consecutive quarters.