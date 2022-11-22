Listen to the audio version of the article

DUMFRIES HOUSE (SCOZIA) – IS a treasure trove of creations by Thomas Chippendale, the most famous and beloved cabinetmaker in the United Kingdom, and one of the first homes in the country to receive electricity: the eighteenth-century Dumfries House, an aristocratic residence in the Scottish Ayrshire countryside, is an emblem perfect of the project that saw the birth of The Modern Artisan collection.

Under the majestic pine trees and among the streams of the property are the training centers of The Prince’s Foundation, a program launched by King Charles III, a sustainability enthusiast, to preserve craftsmanship in various sectors, from construction to fashion, and which fascinates his collaborators, who proudly wear the pin badge with the royal initial pinned to their chests.

The Modern Artisan is a capsule collection launched in a first edition in 2020, the result of the collaboration between the foundation and Ynap, the group born from the merger between Net-a-porter and Yoox, founded by Federico Marchetti who today follows the Fashion Task Force wanted by the king himself as part of his Sustainable Markets Initiative. A collection that took shape in the spaces of the Textile Center of Dumfries House. The second collection was also presented in the halls of the house, under sixteenth-century Flemish tapestries, made up of 13 women’s garments designed and created by a team of eight students – four from the Milan Polytechnic and four from various British institutes – who participated in The Prince’s Foundation training program for 10 months, of which six months were spent in the Scottish Textile Centre.

A collection that wants to try to rewrite the fashion production process in a sustainable way. His garments are in fact conceived according to the canons of circular design, with sustainable techniques and materials (cashmere and silk are supplied by Maeba International, a wholesaler of textile surpluses based in the Treviso area), but also with the guidance of Ynap’s big data, capable to direct creativity to propose garments to wear season after season and avoid unsustainable unsold items.

«The Modern Artisan is a model not only for Ynap’s future projects, but for the whole industry – explains Alison Loehnis, interim CEO of Ynap -: it demonstrates, in fact, how innovation and craftsmanship can come together to give life to a more sustainable. The elimination of waste in the design and production phases, the calculation of the emissions of each component and vital phase of the collection meets cutting-edge technologies such as our Digital Id, a QR code applied to the label of each garment that supplies the customer all the information on it, from materials to advice for wearing it and instructions for taking care of it. This edition of The Modern Artisan is our first carbon neutral collection and the first to be fully aligned with our Infinity sustainability strategy, with which we also want to make all our products circular by 2030», continues the CEO.