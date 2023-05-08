Young filmmakers welcome the Asian Games 2023 Youth Film Week (Zhejiang) is about to kick off_Hangzhou Net

Light and shadow build dreams, youth pursue dreams. On May 8, the 2023 Youth Film Week (Zhejiang) held a press conference. The reporter was informed that the 2023 Youth Film Week ( Zhejiang), will be held in Hangzhou from May 15th to 19th.

The Youth Film Week activities include Chinese and foreign film screenings, young filmmakers welcoming the Asian Games, film theme concerts, opening ceremony and release activities of the film week, release of new films produced in Zhejiang, theme forum of “Zhejiang Power of Film Power”, film and television night in Ningbo, film Industrial digital development seminar, film and music industry digital seminar, new film and new technology–virtual production experience and communication, “Zhijiang New Director Project” venture capital, “Qiantang Night” film and television festival and 2022 Zhejiang University Student Film Week Awards Gala , “Film Scripts and Good Stories” review, “Tribute to Xie Jin” – Press Conference of Xie Jin Centennial Series Activities, etc.

The opening ceremony and release event will be held on the morning of May 16, and the organizing committee will announce the results of the two selections of “Top Ten Zhejiang Films Most Popular with Audiences” and “Top Ten Excellent Films Most Popular with Young Audiences in 10 Years”.

During the event, important information about key film projects and activities in Zhejiang, such as the issuance of film consumption coupons, the unveiling of Zhejiang Zhijiang Film and Television Shooting Service Center, and “Light and Shadow to the Future” – 2023 Zhejiang University Student Film Season, will be released, covering film creation to policy guarantees. Then to the whole process of consumer services. The organizing committee will also launch the theme forum of “Zhejiang Power of Film Power”, which will focus on the three perspectives of “Film Power • Chinese Story”, “Film Power • China Power” and “Film Power • Chinese Market”, bringing together representatives and directors of national film production institutions , actors, screenwriters, etc., focusing on the most popular topics in Chinese films at present.

As one of the most watched parts of the film week, this “Chinese and foreign film screening” focused on international vision and youth attributes, planned three units of “global perspective”, “master trend” and “focus on the future”, and selected more than 20 films Excellent films with themes, styles, and countries. The 10 cinemas that cooperate with the film festival span Hangzhou and Ningbo.

As the core section set up by this year’s Youth Film Week to support young Chinese film creators, the “Zhijiang New Director Project” venture capital has collected and selected 396 projects, covering drama, comedy, science fiction, suspense, animation and many other genres . In the end, the judging committee will select 10 “Annual Preferred Proposals” and 5 “Annual Preferred WIP (Projects in Development) Projects” to be shortlisted for the final evaluation.

It is noteworthy that, in order to support the Hangzhou Asian Games, which will open in September, this year’s Youth Film Week has created a theme event of “Youth Filmmakers Welcome the Asian Games”. The event will be held in Hangzhou Gongshu Canal Sports Park on May 15th. The theme of the event is “fun interaction, cultural and sports mutual nourishment, star-studded, and support for the Asian Games”. At that time, young filmmakers, athlete representatives, hosts, and representatives of the Asian Games will be organized etc. to visit the venues, carry out interesting competitive games, show the spiritual style of young cultural and sports people, and the profound connotation of “Poems and Paintings in Jiangnan, Vigorous Zhejiang”.

As a series of activities of Film Week, on May 16, the release event of new films produced in Zhejiang will be held at Zhejiang International Film and Television Center. The event focused on the theme of “Light and Shadow to the Future and Chasing Dreams in a New Era”, focusing on promoting more than 10 new films produced in Zhejiang. There are not only the latest masterpieces created by young directors from Zhejiang that show the style of Jiangnan, but also excellent films with grand historical narratives that show thickness and warmth, and blockbuster productions that embody Zhejiang film technology, such as plot, suspense, comedy, history, love, etc. etc., with diverse themes and bright spots. At the release event site, new film producers and creative representatives will also be invited to make wonderful appearances.