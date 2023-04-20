Home » Young Guru teaches you how to make samples “stand still” in the mix – midifan: We focus on computer music
Have a great sample in your hand but not happy with how it fits in the overall mix?


Need to make it better for the lead vocals, or more for the drums?

Grammy Award Winning MixerYoung Guru(Co-artists Jay Z, Beyoncé) Let me teach you a trick! How do you easily tweak the sound of a sample and manipulate the different instruments it contains when all you have is a finished sample, a loop, or two tracks?The answer is, with Young Guru’sStudioVerseCustom link – Guru Sample Spice.

0:37 Why do you need to manipulate raw samples
1:44 Guru Sample Spice plug-in link
3:03 Adjustment of low frequency
5:13 Adding power, excitement, and high-frequency modulation
9:56 Multi-segment and parallel separation processing
11:11 Demystified macro control: how to easily adjust links with 3 macros

Guru Sample Spice link page:
https://www.waves.com/studioverse/chain/93184031-e510-421d-873c-064237b72b11


10 plug-ins preset in the chain, 3 macro control

Young Guru’s StudioVerse profile:
https://www.waves.com/studioverse/creator/youngguru763

StudioVerse


thousands of mixing links,one click

Thousands of links to plug-in presets can be found in the StudioVerse, with more being added all the time. Each link will be your complete mixing or song production solution. No matter any instrument, sound, style or genre, it can be recalled directly from the DAW, so you never have to disrupt your workflow.

by top producers and mixerscreated community

StudioVerse’s links are created by Grammy winners such as Young Guru, Chris Lord-Alge, and Jacquire King, as well as hundreds of top professionals. You can be a part of it yourself! StudioVerse is an open online system, so you can share links to your creations with a growing community.

AI trained on musicBoost in your DAW

Tell StudioVerse what you want and it will recommend it to you! Just hit the Scan Audio button: StudioVerse’s music machine learning engine will learn your track’s Audio ID and instantly recommend mix links that match your unique “sonic fingerprint”.

instant shapeyour personal voice

Even without any adjustments, StudioVerse Link will keep you happy. Want to make more adjustments? Each link has up to 8 macro controls for easy adjustment. You can also drill down to see how the pros create their links, then tweak or replace the plugins they use…the possibilities are endless!

StudioVerseOfficial website page:
www.waves.com/sv


Click on the picture above to enter the StudioVerse topic

Unlimited musical creativity,Plugin Ultimate Experience
www.waves.com

