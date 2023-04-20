Young Guru teaches you how to make samples “stand still” in the mix – midifan: We focus on computer music

Have a great sample in your hand but not happy with how it fits in the overall mix?





Need to make it better for the lead vocals, or more for the drums?

Grammy Award Winning MixerYoung Guru(Co-artists Jay Z, Beyoncé) Let me teach you a trick! How do you easily tweak the sound of a sample and manipulate the different instruments it contains when all you have is a finished sample, a loop, or two tracks?The answer is, with Young Guru’sStudioVerseCustom link – Guru Sample Spice.

0:37 Why do you need to manipulate raw samples

1:44 Guru Sample Spice plug-in link

3:03 Adjustment of low frequency

5:13 Adding power, excitement, and high-frequency modulation

9:56 Multi-segment and parallel separation processing

11:11 Demystified macro control: how to easily adjust links with 3 macros

Guru Sample Spice link page:

https://www.waves.com/studioverse/chain/93184031-e510-421d-873c-064237b72b11



10 plug-ins preset in the chain, 3 macro control

Young Guru’s StudioVerse profile:

https://www.waves.com/studioverse/creator/youngguru763





