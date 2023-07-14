Young man accused of planning attacks with explosives against government offices

WARSAW (AP) — Authorities in Poland have arrested an 18-year-old Polish citizen who was planning a suicide attack with a belt packed with explosives on a government facility, officials said Friday.

The Polish Internal Security Agency said in a statement that the young man was arrested on June 16 in the southwest of the country. The individual, he added, had converted to Islam last year and with others, inspired by the Islamic State group, were planning attacks against government agencies.

The subject was accused of participating in a criminal network, of having terrorist goals and of planning actions that would have endangered the life or physical integrity of people.

If convicted, the young man could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

