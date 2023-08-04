Young people from all over the country who dream of achieving social change meet to exchange ideas and promote their projects

For four days (from August 2 to 5), 23 young entrepreneurs from all over Argentina between the ages of 12 and 20, are gathered in Buenos Aires to exchange experiences, share ideas, participate in debates and training. Its about “National meeting of young agents of change”, promoted by Ashoka, an organization that promotes social innovation. The purpose of this meeting? that they can enhance their leadership, develop their transforming skills and develop tools that allow them to inspire other young people to be agents of change in the search for a better world.

The 23 participants were chosen within the framework of the initiative called Tribe 24, which seeks to accompany young activists and help their projects scale up. This is the third edition of the programof which we already told you in this note.

Ashoka’s proposal is that all people can be agents of change. For the current edition, they applied more than 200 young people from different regions of Argentina who carry out a project that generates solutions in their community, in areas such as care for the environment, inequality, diversity, health, inclusive education, human rights, technology, among others. Of them, 23 were chosen who are now in Buenos Aires.

what do young people think

“I believe that young people can transform realities because they have a unique perspective on the world. We can learn a lot from new things and enrich ourselves from different perspectives,” he says. Giuliana Clementine, who is 16 years old, is from Neuquén and carries out the Academia Naturalia project, of the Association of Young Women for Ideas (AMUJI).

It is also part of Youth for Climate. “I would tell young people who want to be agents of change that it is possible to transform their reality. That they have to find a problem or cause with which they identify and try to solve it with a project and, more than anything, with people who are supporting it”, she adds.

Victorio Costanzo, 16 years old and from Río GallegosHe is the president of the student union at his school, from where he carries out different projects. “We can transform realities because we have the initiative, perspective and enough social context to drive a change in the place that surrounds us”, he considers. And he advises those who want to create a change: “Start from what you feel. It is not necessary to generate large projects at the beginning. With leaving aside indifference we are already doing a lot”.

“I think that young people can transform realities because we have the energy, the ideas. We also have the spaces to do it. We are both the present and the future”, dice Ana, who is 18 years old and is from Mendoza. She works mainly on projects related to education, equal opportunities, always with a gender perspective.

“I hope to gain tools and knowledge that will help me complement what I have been working on in my associations/projects to deal with the problems that I am most interested in solving in Rosario,” he said in the previous Lautaro Rodríguez Bonavia, who is 19 years old and works with different organizations to help people in situations of social vulnerability in the city of Santa Fe.

“I would like to be able to use my voice to address the issue of bullying, since it is a highly recurring issue that, when ignored, can trigger serious mental health conditions,” she says. Mía Politi, who lives in the City of Buenos Aires and is 17 years old. She is a volunteer for an NGO that works against bullying and is organizing a plan to contact various colleges and universities in all provinces, to conduct workshops and training on the subject.

“Tribe 24 helps me get to know other people, other thoughts, other perceptions of the world and thus be able to help ‘improve’ it in some way,” he says. Leonel Bracamonte (18 years old, Mendoza). He works to promote respect for diversity. In addition, he helps out in diners in his city.

This content was originally published on RED/ACCIÓN and is republished as part of the “Human Journalism” program, an alliance for quality journalism between RÍO NEGRO and RED/ACCIÓN.





