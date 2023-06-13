Young Yuri’s first thing to do after 16 years of debut this year: Come to Taiwan to meet fans- KSD 韩星网(KPOP)

KPOP



2023-06-13T13:40:00+08:00

The South Korean girl group Girls’ Generation debuted in 2007, and it will be 16 years since its debut on August 5 this year. Member Yuri will come to Taiwan on August 6 and hold the[YURI 2nd Fanmeeting Tour “Chapter 2]at the TICC Taipei International Convention Center. “in Taipei】meeting meeting. Tickets for the event will be purchased with real names at 12:00 noon on June 25th on the ibon ticketing website and 7-11 ibon machines across Taiwan. The event ticket price is NT$5200 / NT$4600 / NT$3900 If you get two limited photo cards, you will have a chance to win farewells, group photos, signed posters, signed Polaroids and other benefits.

(Source: VISION SIAM COMPANY / Provided by Chillin International)

Yu Li came to Taiwan to perform after four years. Apart from being a member of Girls’ Generation, he has performed well in music, drama and variety shows. He has released many popular singles as an individual, participated in many TV drama performances, and hosted the Korean Star Zone: Escape Mission 2. The second season has also been broadcast recently, showing his outstanding variety show skills.

In order to give back to fans, Yu Li held this meeting. In addition to bringing wonderful performances, he will also interact with fans, so that fans can experience Yu Li’s charm up close. Fans must not miss it!

【YURI 2nd Fanmeeting Tour「Chapter 2」in Taipei】 Event date⎪ August 06, 2023 (Sun) Performance time⎪ 18:00 (The actual performance time is subject to the on-site announcement) Performance location⎪ TICC Taipei International Convention Center (Taipei No. 1, Section 5, Xinyi Road, Xinyi District, City) Sales start date ⎪ June 25, 2023 (Sunday) 12:00 noon Ticketing system ⎪ 7-11 ibon machines and ibon website in Taiwan (real-name ticketing) Ticketing website ⎪ Website construction Ticket price in the range⎪NT$5200 / NT$4600 / NT$3900 Organizer｜ VISION SIAM COMPANY LIMITED Co-organizer｜ ON worldwide 오엔기획, BOX MEDIA Executive unit｜ Chillin International

