Youth π Project: A Journey of Musical Growth

“Youth π Project” Music Competition Show Wraps Up, Showcasing Young Talents

On the evening of July 14th, the highly anticipated music competition variety show “Youth π Project” produced by Hunan Satellite TV and Mango TV came to an end. Spanning over 4 months, this 129-day music journey witnessed the growth and talent of 41 young individuals with dreams of making it big in the music industry. These aspiring musicians poured their inner thoughts and emotions into their lyrics and music, creating a new wave of Hualiu craze.

The show featured fresh faces under the age of 30, each with their unique music styles. Guo Yuang, a successor of the Mei School, combined traditional opera with pop music, while Wang Pushi, a Kunqu opera actor, brought a refreshing twist to the art form. New musicians such as An Yu and Lu Yanliang infused their life experiences into their original music, captivating the audience with their authenticity.

Throughout the show, industry veterans including Li Yuchun, He Jiong, Zhang Yadong, and Na Ying among others, accompanied and mentored the young musicians, offering guidance and sharing their professional experiences. The presence of these seasoned artists added immense value to the journey and witnessed the growth of these budding talents.

During the grand finale, Li Daben, one of the finalists, invited dancer Li Yao as his supporting guest to present an enchanting stage called “flossy”. Li Daben emphasized the importance of acknowledging the efforts of the behind-the-scenes staff and their contributions to each performance.

“Youth π Project” not only focused on discovering and showcasing talented musicians but also highlighted their personal stories, making it relatable to the audience. Tan Congchong, for instance, started his career as a courier and a delivery person before finding his passion for rock music and becoming a lead singer. An Yu, a visually impaired music girl, created her own poetic world with musical symbols and tirelessly pursued her education in multiple languages while embracing her love for music. These remarkable journeys resonated deeply with the audience.

The show served as a platform for the growth of both the young musicians and the audience. The captivating stories shared on “Youth π Project” allowed the viewers to see themselves reflected in the lives of these young contestants.

As “Youth π Project” concluded, it marked the beginning of a new chapter for music in another dimension. These young musicians are full of ambition and creativity. Wen Zhaojie introduced the concept of “housework music,” showcasing the art of homemaking through music. Lu Yanliang, who received a nomination for the Golden Melody Award for his debut album, explored various genres through independent lyrics and composition. Guo Yuang, on the other hand, dedicated himself to promoting the “national style” by incorporating Peking opera singing into a modern context. These musicians exemplify the true essence of the word “plan”— envisioning a future and embarking on their musical journeys.

Thus, the ending of “Youth π Project” signifies the beginning of a new era of music. The talented young musicians showcased on the show have captivated the hearts of the audience and left a lasting impression. The program group provided all the images used in this article.

Reporter: Jiang Xiaobin

