“Youth π Project” innovates national style and pop music collides with the new generation to sing cultural confidence_Guangming.com

Wang Pushi

Amidst the fierce drumbeats of rock and roll, melodious Kunqu opera sounded on the stage. Wang Pushi, a Kunqu opera actor who loves rock and roll, won warm cheers from the audience with his song “Ming Song”. Produced by Hunan Satellite TV and Mango TV, the youth co-creation music competition variety show “Youth π Project” aired its sixth episode on June 1. Music youths such as Wang Pushi, Tai Yi, Shen Chuanqi, etc., ignited the scene with a new national style stage. They continue to inherit Chinese music culture in a youthful way, creatively integrate elements of rock, opera, martial arts, and folk customs, and show the innovative expression of traditional culture by young people of the new generation through a wonderful stage with strong appeal.

Combining modern music with traditional opera, innovating and inheriting Chinese culture

Wang Pushi, who has studied Kunqu opera for 11 years and is also the lead singer of a rock band, brought a song “Ming Song” on the stage of “Youth π Project”, which combines rock and Kunqu opera. The exciting rhythm and The drum beats are combined with the sonorous and powerful Kunqu opera vocals, which perfectly combines the power of rock and roll with the gorgeousness and gracefulness of Kunqu opera, bringing a new and special look to the scene.

Taichi

Taiyi, another powerful player in the gymnasium, wrote his experience of practicing martial arts since he was a child into a song called “China“. When the heaviness of Chinese martial arts collided with the relaxed and steady singing skills, Tai Yi set off the most Chinese-style music craze in his heart with his powerful performance.

Integrating traditional elements with trendy culture, allowing cultural inheritance to enter life experience, young musicians internalize their understanding of traditional culture into musical expression, and use their talents to continue to write national style musical expression.

A new interpretation of the traditional folk youth stage amazed the audience

Dressed in a red dress, Shen Chuanqi walked the 35-meter red carpet alone to the stage, and Shen Chuanqi, who was remembered by the audience in the style of musical drama, was once again amazed. On the stage of her creative adaptation of “囍”, with the performance of traditional instruments such as suona, Shen Chuanqi vividly interprets the joys and sorrows of the protagonist in the song with accurate dance and sharp high notes. The unique design makes everyone including Zheng Jun and Wang Feng The audience was pleasantly surprised.

Shen Chuanqi

“Everyone’s music style is completely different, and this is the biggest advantage of the younger generation.” Wang Feng couldn’t help applauding after watching the performances of the young people. Whether it is using music forms such as rock and pop to carry the weight of traditional culture, or understanding and presenting national style music in a new generation way, young people express themselves in the music they are good at, and create with sincere personality with love and hard work. Inherit Chinese culture.

On the unlimited youth stage of “Youth π Project”, tradition and modernity blend, music youths integrate knowledge and new ideas into national style music, and sing different splendor with bold and surprising expressions. The program is broadcast exclusively on Mango TV every Thursday at 12:00 noon, and jointly broadcast on Hunan Satellite TV. Let us wait and see how the “π youth” will innovate and inherit the tradition, and sing the infinite youth.