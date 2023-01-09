Original Title: Youthful Dance Steps Awaken Spring in Shanghai Stage (Theme)

Multiple dance works will be unveiled in the middle of this month (subtitle)

Wen Wei Po reporter Xuan Jing

The “green waist” is elegant and beautiful, the “fairy gauze” is graceful and elegant, the “Swan Sea” is romantic, and the “Lantern Festival” is full of flavor… The footsteps of the new year are getting closer, and the dance steps of youth are full of vitality. The Shanghai stage is full of spring. Including the long-running dance poetic drama “Only This Green”, a number of popular dance works will be unveiled in the middle of this month, offering a colorful feast of festival art to the audience.

“No name, no money, only this one volume; green for thousands of years, mountains and rivers are boundless.” From January 14th to 18th, the dance poetry drama “Only This Green” will be exhibited again at the Shanghai Grand Theater, opening an immersive “painting appreciation” experience. With the help of complex and exquisite stage devices, it creates an orderly interlacing of lofty, far-reaching, and flat landscape paintings, builds the spiritual world of the whole play with the flow of ideas, and endows traditional cultural images with infinite vitality and imagination.

“Only This Green” will start a national tour after its premiere in August 2021, setting off a “green craze” of “full venues”. In October 2021, the dance section “Entering the Painting” appeared on CCTV-3 “National Treasure·Show Season”, and received 2.44 million clicks to play; on December 31, 2021, the dance section “Green Green” appeared at the New Year’s Eve party at Station B, online in real time The audience reached 180 million; on January 31, 2022, the dance poetry drama “Only This Green” (excerpt) appeared on the CCTV Spring Festival Gala stage, covering more than 8 billion people, and dedicated an art showcasing excellent traditional Chinese culture to audiences all over the world feast. “Only This Green” “broke the circle” again and again, making “A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains”, which has remained in color for thousands of years, appear on the art stage from the window display, allowing the audience to understand the emotional connection between ancient cultural relics and modern people.

The stage in Shencheng is colorful in the Spring Festival, not only showing the elegant and graceful “green waist”, but also presenting the cheerful and unrestrained “Dancing Talents Making Lantern Festival”. “Dancing Talents Making Lantern Festival” is a benefiting performance held by the Shanghai International Dance Center Theater since 2018, providing ordinary people with dancing dreams the opportunity to be on the professional stage. Since the start of recruitment in October 2022, “Dancing Elegantly, Bookishly-2023 Dance Masters Making Lantern Festival” has attracted many dance lovers and groups to sign up. Through the video primary selection and online Shanghai selection, the National Dance Theater selected more than 10 wonderful dance programs. On February 4th and 5th, the audience will enjoy the dexterous and beautiful ballet, the elegant and popular folk dance, the rhythmic and handsome street dance, the energetic swing dance, the popular and elegant jazz dance, the childish and lovely children’s dance, the unique Modern dance… Various styles of dance to celebrate the unforgettable Lantern Festival.

“When will the bright moon come? Ask the blue sky for wine. I don’t know the palace in the sky. What year is it?” The legend of “Chang’e Flying to the Moon” has been passed down to this day. It is not only a moving allusion written by literati, but also a source of inspiration for stage artists. On January 13th and 14th, the dance drama “Chang’e” will be staged at the Shanghai Poly Theater, depicting the romantic moonlit reverie of Chinese culture with soft and beautiful dance moves.

When it premiered in 2020, “Chang’e” left a deep impression on the audience with its diverse body language, dance beauty, lighting, sound and multimedia. The dance drama clips were selected for the CCTV Mid-Autumn Festival Gala, and the theme music was also selected for the “Chang’e-5” lunar probe promotional film-the Chinese creation myth was “listened” by the world. Today, the dance drama “Chang’e” has returned with a new look. The representative dances “Moonlight Love Pas de Deux”, “Moon Fairy Dance” and “Missing Love Quadruple” that were loved by the audience at the premiere have been completely revised.

On January 25th and 26th, the Shanghai Ballet will join hands with the Shanghai Grand Theater to present the audience with a romantic “Swan Ocean” feast of New Year art. Shanghai Ballet’s version of “Swan Lake” premiered in 2015. It was choreographed and directed by the famous British choreographer Derek Dean. So far, it has toured more than 200 performances around the world. The most amazing scene of the play is undoubtedly the “Swan Ocean” composed of 48 white swans. Whenever the swans move on the stage and change into simple or complex beautiful formations, it always arouses the unanimous excitement of the audience. Excitement and thunderous applause.