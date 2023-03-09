The state majority oil company YPF bet to put into work one of the biggest projects he has in the pipeline: the Vaca Muerta Oil Sur pipeline. The first stage of this great plan, which foresees a total investment of 2,500 million dollars, will be brought to a public hearing in the coming weeksboth in Río Negro and in Neuquén.

In this opportunity neither the laying of an oil pipeline through the southern zone of Río Negro nor the creation of a port will be discussed tanker, but the public hearings will focus on what is defined as Section 1 of the work.

It is section 1 consists of a 127 kilometer pipeline that will start from YPF’s flagship area in Vaca Muerta, such as Loma Campana, and will culminate in the Allen areawhere it can be linked to the existing network of Oleoductos del Valle (Oldelval).

In detail, the plan contemplates a 20 inch pipeline which will depart from the Loma Campana Crude Treatment Plant (PTC) to a first point at the Pellegrini Lake Pumping Station. This segment will have extension of 87 kilometers and will comprise the 45.1 kilometers that the work will cover in the province of Neuquén.

It is is the proposed route for the work.

from the pumping station Lago Pellegrini will start the second part of the pipelinebut in this case it will be larger, so 30 inches. Total will travel another 40 kilometers until reaching the height of the Allen Pumping Station.

The pipeline will have a total transport capacity of 62,300 cubic meters, that is, up to 392,000 barrels of oil per day, but with the clarification made by YPF that it is not expected to transport that volume from the first day, but progressively.

Public hearing in Río Negro

Public hearings are open to all interested parties and the first is the one that will be held next Tuesday March 21 from 9 and virtually through the Zoom platform. This is the hearing convened by the Secretary of Environment and Climate Change of Río Negro, and it will be the first to debate the project.

Those interested in participating in this debate they will be able to register in this link in which they can also provide proof of the questions they wish to do during the hearing.

The government of Río Negro also provided this link where you can access all the documentation that YPF has presented on the initiative that, as mentioned, for now is only projected for the section up to Allen.

In Río Negro, the pipeline will cover a total of 82 kilometers, that is, most of the line, and will be linked to the Oldelval network in Allen

In-person hearing in Añelo

In the case of the public hearing to discuss the laying of the work in the province of Neuquén, it will be held face-to-face at the facilities of the Da Vinci de Añelo hotel. The appointment is next April 20 at 10:30 in the complex located at the intersection of routes 7 and 17.

Among the documentation that can be consulted on the website of the Neuquén Environment Secretariat, is the environmental impact study presented by YPF and that can be consulted here.

As detailed, the work is planned to generate the least possible impact in the flora and fauna of the area, and for this it is expected that the route of the oil pipeline will be carried out in parallel to the existing ones, using the inspection paths that exist in the area in a shared manner.

The work of the Vaca Muerta Oil Sur pipeline It is one of the four key projects promoted by YPF in its strategic plan aimed at multiplying exports. The first of the plans is the reactivation of the Trasandino Pipeline (Otasa) scheduled for the end of May to resume exports to Chile.

In September it is expected that the Vaca Muerta Norte pipeline that will allow increasing exports to Chile and sending more oil to the Mendoza refineries.

The plan of Dead Cow Oil South is the third axis of the oil company, and contemplates in a second stage the extension of the oil pipeline to the area of ​​Punta Colorada, near Playas Doradas where it is expected also build a great port oil exporter with two monobuoys located about 6.7 kilometers from the coast.

While the last step of YPF’s export plan is the construction of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) network which begins with a large gas pipeline to the Bahía Blanca area where a plant must be built to liquefy the gas in order to export it by ship. This initiative is still awaiting a promotion law and special conditions to be able to materialize since it is a plan with an initial investment of 10,000 million dollars.



