YPF will increase fuel from tonight by 3.8%

YPF will increase fuel from tonight by 3.8%

Starting tonight, YPF will increase the price of fuel throughout the country. The increase will be 3.8% average.

“This adjustment helps to offset the variation in the official exchange rate, the higher logistics and operating costs, and the increase in biofuel prices,” the state company reported.

They add to the rise of the other vending machines, such as Shell, Axion and Puma. The increases in values ​​were uneven.

The The decision is made in the context of the agreement reached between the oil companies and the Governmentfor which fuels are part of the Fair Prices program and can increase that percentage in March.

In December, fuel at YPF stations increased by 4%.


