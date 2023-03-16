Home Entertainment YPF will increase the price of fuel from this Thursday
One day after the inflation data for February in Argentina was known, and hours after the fuel increase by the oil company Shell, YPF reported that it will implement a new price adjustment.

The increase of 3.8% average will take effect from midnight this Thursday, March 16, at all service stations in the country.

Starting at midnight on Thursday, March 16 YPF the price of its fuels will increase by an average of 3.8% at all service stations in the country.

This is the fourth -and last- increase agreed in November 2022 between the national government and the oil companies within the framework of the program Fair Prices.

“This adjustment helps to offset the variation in the official exchange rate, the higher logistics and operating costs, and the increase in biofuel prices,” the company pointed out.

News in development.

