“Ys 10 NORDICS” will be released on September 28, new characters will be released-DoNews Game

According to the flash news, the orthodox new work of the “Ys” series “Ys X NORDICS” will be released on September 28, and will land on the PS4/5/Nintendo Switch platform. The regular version is priced at 8,580 yen, and the limited edition is priced at 12,100 yen.

Introduction of new roles:

【Raif Ivaliz】(Voice actor: Hatano Wataru)

Calm but also pretending to be mature, because he never came home, his mother issued a missing person notice to look for him, and the content of his part-time job also needs to be paid more attention to.

【Mirabel Asrad】(CV: Kana Asumi)

Nurse, cheerful and courageous older sister role

【Lila】(CV: Wakayama Shion)

The shell that Yatru picked up received a distress message from her. The mysterious woman with only silhouettes like the characters in “Horror Night” will teach Mana and prophecy.

[Unnamed old man](CV: Shigeru Chiba)

The person who taught Yatru the battle and experience, but has no memory including his own name, and his true identity is the key to this book.