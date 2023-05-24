“Ys 10 NORDICS” will be released on September 28, new characters will be released-DoNews Game

Qin Zeyu2023-05-24 17:03:26
According to the flash news, the orthodox new work of the “Ys” series “Ys X NORDICS” will be released on September 28, and will land on the PS4/5/Nintendo Switch platform. The regular version is priced at 8,580 yen, and the limited edition is priced at 12,100 yen.
Introduction of new roles:
【Raif Ivaliz】(Voice actor: Hatano Wataru)
Calm but also pretending to be mature, because he never came home, his mother issued a missing person notice to look for him, and the content of his part-time job also needs to be paid more attention to.
【Mirabel Asrad】(CV: Kana Asumi)
Nurse, cheerful and courageous older sister role
【Lila】(CV: Wakayama Shion)
The shell that Yatru picked up received a distress message from her. The mysterious woman with only silhouettes like the characters in “Horror Night” will teach Mana and prophecy.
[Unnamed old man](CV: Shigeru Chiba)
The person who taught Yatru the battle and experience, but has no memory including his own name, and his true identity is the key to this book.