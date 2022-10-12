Home Entertainment “Yu-Gi-Oh!” author Kazuki Takahashi died, but unfortunately drowned because he joined the rescue team for righteousness and courage | HYPEBEAST
"Yu-Gi-Oh!" author Kazuki Takahashi died, but unfortunately drowned because he joined the rescue team for righteousness and courage

"Yu-Gi-Oh!" author Kazuki Takahashi died, but unfortunately drowned because he joined the rescue team for righteousness and courage

In July, Takahashi Kazuki, the author of the well-known comic “Yu-Gi-Oh”, died of drowning at the age of 60. After a lapse of many months, the latest news pointed out that the cause of Takahashi and Nozomi’s death at the time was that three people who might have drowned due to being trapped in the rapids, saw that they were brave enough to join the rescue team, but unfortunately drowned.

according to Stripes The report pointed out that the testimony of the cause of death came from a U.S. Army major and diving instructor Robert Bourgeau. On July 4, a Japanese woman was found in the Mermaid Grotto, a popular diving site in Okinawa, calling for rescue. Due to bad weather conditions, she was with her 11-year-old daughter. and a 39-year-old American soldier trapped in the rapids about 100 meters from the shore. Afterwards, Robert Bourgeau jumped into the sea to rescue. According to Bourgeau students, Takahashi and Nozomi also automatically joined the rescue team, but eventually disappeared into the sea and drowned. Robert Bourgeau believes that Takahashi and Nozomi’s heroic deeds are very great, and sacrificed to save people, and said that those who knew Takahashi and Nozomi would know the influence he had on the world.

The spokesman of the Japan Coast Guard stated on October 4 that the body of Takahashi and Nozomi was found two days after the incident, and the rented car was also found nearby. The official currently refuses to confirm the cause of death, but the multiple testimonies provided by the army are all related to the above. Facts match.

