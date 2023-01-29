On January 28th, the well-known actor @余和威 posted a blog saying, “Congratulations to Mr. Yu! Thanks to the organization!” In the accompanying picture, you can see that he was certified asfirst class actor。

A national first-class actor is a professional technical title in China‘s literary and art circles. It is the highest professional title given by the state to actors who have made outstanding contributions to the prosperity of the country’s literary and artistic undertakings. They enjoy special allowances from the State Council. It is an actor (including cross talk, drama, opera, dance, etc. , film, television, singing and other cultural and artistic performances) have made certain contributions to the arts and have been given professional affirmation.

There are many actors who have won this award, and the more famous ones areGe You, Tony Leung, Maggie Cheung, Jackie Chan, Chen Daoming, Chow Yun-fat, Song Dandan, Feng Yuanzheng, Pu CunxinWait, without exception, are all powerful factions.

Yu Hewei was born in 1971 and graduated from Shanghai Comedy Student in 1996. Since then, he has created a lot of classic screen images,Familiar as Liu Huangshu in the 2009 version of “The Romance of the Three Kingdoms”, Chen Duxiu in “Awakening Age”, and in the recently launched domestic TV series “Three-Body Problem”, he played the role of Shi Qiang。

Yu Hewei has achieved a lot and won the Best Supporting Actor Award at the 31st China Film Golden Rooster Award; the Best Supporting Actor Award at the 24th Shanghai TV Festival Magnolia Award; nominated for Best Actor at the 15th Shanghai TV Festival Magnolia Award; Nominated for Outstanding Actor in the 31st China TV Drama Flying Apsaras Award; Best Actor Award in the 17th Huading Award for Chinese Contemporary TV Drama;Magnolia Award for Best Actor in the 27th Shanghai TV Festival。

With his sophisticated acting skills, the screen image created by Yu Hewei is loved by the audience. After winning the honor of national first-class actor this time, many netizens also sent their blessings one after another.