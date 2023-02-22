On February 22, 2023, Yu-Ning Tsao attended a pop-up store of a perfume brand in Taipei. (Huang Zongmao/The Epoch Times)

[The Epoch Times, February 22, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Ma Weifen) Former football star and Taiwanese actor Yu-Ning Tsao was rumored to have traveled to Japan with actress Wang Jing. Today (22) he attended a pop-up store event of a perfume brand during an interview , he generously revealed that the two are in a relationship, and he is in a “very good mood!”, and said that the two parties are in the stage of getting to know each other, and hope that the outside world will give some space.

When Yu-Ning Tsao attended the event this afternoon, he generously responded to his relationship with Wang Jing. He said that there is no need to be high-key or low-key. It is a normal life. He also hopes that the outside world can give them a little space, “We can pay more attention to our In terms of work, as for the communication part, everything depends on fate, let nature take its course.”

Yu-Ning Tsao, who has just challenged various sports events in the All-Star Games, has two identities at the same time. One is an athlete who insists on professionalism; The presentation of life style is inextricably linked with fragrance.

Yu-Ning Tsao revealed: “In addition to managing my appearance and body posture, the most important thing I pay attention to is the smell around my life! Especially if the other half has a faint fragrance, I think the first impression will be quite a bonus!”

When asked “When did the two start dating?” Yu-Ning Tsao revealed that the two met because of their mutual fitness trainer. There was no particular who chased who first, they walked together naturally.

As for “What do you admire about Wang Jing?” Yu-Ning Tsao thought it was lively and generous, and said that he likes each other very directly. He is currently in a very happy mood, and he also emphasized that the two are still getting to know each other.

