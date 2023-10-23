Yu Shuxin Responds to Accusations of Food Waste: ‘No Food Was Wasted’

Shanghai-born actress and singer Yu Shuxin recently became the center of attention for a peculiar photo shoot she did on the streets. On October 23, pictures circulated on social media showing Yu squatting on the ground and placing bread on the pavement, sparking backlash from netizens who criticized her for wasting food.

In response to the criticism, Yu Shuxin took to her social media account to clarify the situation. She explained that she did not waste any food and reassured her fans by stating that she continued to eat the bread on her way back to the hotel. Yu Shuxin humorously mentioned that it was a bit difficult to bite into the bread, but she managed to finish it and found it delicious.

Yu Shuxin, also known as Esther, was born in 1995 and has made a name for herself as an actress and singer in Mainland China. She began her entertainment career in 2015 with her debut in the TV series “New Border Town Prodigal Son”. However, it was her participation in the iQiyi girl group audition variety show “Youth with You Season 2” in March 2020 that catapulted her into the spotlight. She ultimately secured second place and became a member of the female singing group THE9.

Since then, Yu Shuxin has continued to charm audiences with her talent. She starred in the urban romantic drama “Moonlight Variations” which aired on May 20, 2021. Her portrayal of Little Orchid in the costume fairy tale “Canglan Jue” in August 2022 also garnered widespread attention. Most recently, on January 24, 2023, she participated in the “Strive for a New Journey – 2023 China Online Audiovisual Annual Ceremony” and showcased her singing skills by performing the songs “Amnesia” and “Looking for You”.

The news of Yu Shuxin’s bread photo shoot quickly spread, and many news outlets, including Minnan Net and Sohu Entertainment, reported on the incident. It is essential to note that Yu Shuxin clarified that no food was wasted during the photo shoot, putting to rest the concerns raised by netizens.

The incident serves as a reminder of the power of social media in shaping public perception. While netizens quickly jumped to conclusions and criticized Yu Shuxin, her subsequent clarification showed the importance of hearing all sides of a story before passing judgment.

