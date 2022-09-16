On September 15th, Yu Shuxin’s new drama “A Small Forest for Two” will be officially launched. The popularity of “Canglan Jue” has not diminished.

Following the official announcement of “The Little Forest for Two”, the number of viewers who booked the show on the video website instantly exceeded one million. The preview materials also made the audience’s expectations full.

Yu Shuxin plays the beauty blogger Yu Meiren in the play. In addition to being a beauty blogger, she is also a doctor of ornithology and runs a homestay business at home. Shuttling between green mountains and green waters and reinforced concrete, the identity change of poppies makes the audience look forward to it, and the storyline is also full of mystery, which caused countless discussions before the broadcast.

Tonight, “The Little Forest for Two” is about to start broadcasting. Can Yu Shuxin’s Yu Meiren once again amaze the audience? Stay tuned for tonight’s great episodes.

