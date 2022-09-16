Home Entertainment Yu Shuxin’s new drama “A Little Forest for Two” starts today and is a strong successor to the excellent works jqknews
Entertainment

Yu Shuxin’s new drama “A Little Forest for Two” starts today and is a strong successor to the excellent works jqknews

by admin
Yu Shuxin’s new drama “A Little Forest for Two” starts today and is a strong successor to the excellent works jqknews

On September 15th, Yu Shuxin’s new drama “A Small Forest for Two” will be officially launched. The popularity of “Canglan Jue” has not diminished.

Following the official announcement of “The Little Forest for Two”, the number of viewers who booked the show on the video website instantly exceeded one million. The preview materials also made the audience’s expectations full.

Yu Shuxin plays the beauty blogger Yu Meiren in the play. In addition to being a beauty blogger, she is also a doctor of ornithology and runs a homestay business at home. Shuttling between green mountains and green waters and reinforced concrete, the identity change of poppies makes the audience look forward to it, and the storyline is also full of mystery, which caused countless discussions before the broadcast.

Tonight, “The Little Forest for Two” is about to start broadcasting. Can Yu Shuxin’s Yu Meiren once again amaze the audience? Stay tuned for tonight’s great episodes.

Disclaimer:

China Net Entertainment reprints this article for the purpose of conveying more information and does not represent the views and positions of this website.

Article content is for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Investors operate accordingly at their own risk.

See also  Pixar animation "The Metamorphosis of Youth" cancels North American theaters online screening and will directly land on streaming media Disney+_TOM Entertainment

You may also like

Li Jiaqi’s “Little Forest for Two” started broadcasting...

“Maigret”, the commissioner of Simenon returns to the...

The key to Jiang Xiaoguo’s calm face and...

Dacia, the queen of essentials, now wants the...

Li Guangjie’s “Barbaric Growth” premiere trailer and Zhao...

“Deadly 24 Hours” will be launched on September...

Was Princess Diana’s death a conspiracy? Why was...

The micro-net drama “Letter from the Battlefield” will...

The Clockwork Moon Band’s Mid-Autumn Festival special session...

Hed Mayner: The interpretation of Oversize to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy