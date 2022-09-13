Original title: Yu Tian’s new song “Fireworks in the World in the Night” is on-line and the singing tells that the lights of thousands of families send their love to the Mid-Autumn Festival

On September 10, Yu Tian’s new single “Fireworks in the Night” was officially launched. On the occasion of the Mid-Autumn Festival, Yu Tian sang the fireworks into the song, feeling the joy of life in the rising and falling of the sun; telling the story of happiness in the lights of thousands of homes, which condensed into this heart-warming single for the exclusive Mid-Autumn Festival. The beautiful scenery of the good day, the pleasant things, when there is good music around your ears, let’s listen to this heart-warming song dedicated to the Mid-Autumn Festival!

The song was composed and produced by Zheng Nan, a well-known producer in the Chinese music scene. The beginning of the song is slowly laid out by the piano and the guitar. The vocals are accompanied by the guitar. The interlaced integration of the violin creates a sense of picture and story in the song, and immerses us in every romantic moment when the stars and the moon follow each other. . He used the high quality of every link to create this touching piece, like a full moon shining into my heart in the night sky. Enjoying the moon and enjoying the music is the best way to spend the full moon!

“Fireworks in the World in the Night” is the condensation of Wanjia Xiaoguan Music in the Mid-Autumn Festival. It is the feeling of every family sending the moon to the moon. Yutian’s singing is full of warm and penetrating power. The moon sets the scene for every scene in the room, and writes the preface for every reunion in the world. Yu Tian’s music is the light that shines into thousands of homes, composing music for every trace of happiness he perceives. He incorporates the strength he has drawn from his life and the scenes he sees while walking between the city and life into his singing. In the whole song, there seems to be a sky blown by the breeze, the night with twinkling stars, the busy voices in the streets and alleys, every traveler who is covered with stars and moon, that is the fireworks in the world, surging in the city, flowing in the song. If the fireworks in the world have color, then it should be these moments that warm people’s hearts.

In the alleys, next to the street lights, among the busy traffic, and in the happy home, there are many pictures of fireworks in the world. I hope you will calm down, listen to life, and enjoy every moment of happiness in the ordinary years. On the special day of Mid-Autumn Festival, I also hope that you will enjoy the moon and enjoy the music, hear hope and light in this song "Fireworks in the World in the Night", continue to walk forward, and feel the plain and warm everyday.





