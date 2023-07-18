Yu Xiaoguang Addresses Derailment Rumors and Apologizes to Wife Choo Ja Hyun in Korean Variety Show

Yu Xiaoguang and Choo Ja Hyun, a celebrity couple, have once again made an appearance on the popular Korean variety show “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2”. This time, they addressed the rumors of Yu Xiaoguang’s alleged infidelity, with the actor expressing his remorse and stating that his wife is the one who feels the most sorry.

The couple’s appearance on the show has created a buzz among fans who were excited to see them together. What made the episode even more special was the presence of their 6-year-old son Dahai, who greeted the audience warmly and won their hearts.

During the program, Yu Xiaoguang and Choo Ja Hyun addressed the rumors surrounding their relationship. Choo Ja Hyun revealed that her husband always informs her about his whereabouts whenever he attends social events. She emphasized that they have a strong level of trust and understanding. Yu Xiaoguang added that he knew the truth from the beginning, but understands that many people still doubt its authenticity. He acknowledged the concerns regarding damage to his public image and expressed his utmost regret towards his wife.

The rumor of Yu Xiaoguang cheating on his wife surfaced after he was photographed attending a party with his friends. Following the party, he was seen getting into a car with a girl, sparking speculations of infidelity. However, both Yu Xiaoguang and Choo Ja Hyun denied these claims, stating that the woman in question was just a friend. The official statement released earlier also confirmed that Yu Xiaoguang has not been involved in any misconduct.

As the couple continues to address the rumors and maintain their strong stance against any infidelity claims, fans are hopeful that the truth will prevail. The love and support shown by the public during their appearance on “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2” further solidifies their bond as a family. Only time will tell how this situation unfolds, but for now, Yu Xiaoguang and Choo Ja Hyun remain united in the face of controversy.