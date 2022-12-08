[The Epoch Times, December 07, 2022](Compiled and reported by Epoch Times reporter Le Huixuan) On the 6th (US Eastern Time), the Critics’ Choice Association (BFCAT for short) announced the shortlist for the 28th annual TV series in foreign languages. Among them, the Korean TV series “A Very Lawyer Woo Young-hyun” and “Pachinko” were nominated at the same time.

Also competing for the shortlist for “Best Foreign Language Drama” are Borgen, 1899, Garcia!, My Brilliant Friend, Tehran “, “The Kingdom Exodus” and other works.

The Critics Choice Movie Award (the Critics Choice Association) is an award awarded by the Critics Choice Association, the largest film critic organization in the United States and Canada, after evaluating the artistry of film and television works and the acting skills of actors, and the awards are presented live on TV throughout North America. Ceremony of Professional Film Awards. The awards are divided into two categories: television and film.

In addition, the 28th Critics’ Choice Movie Awards will be held on January 15, 2023 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, USA.

