　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn Recently, the news of Li Yitong’s resignation from the TV series “Wu Geng Ji” has sparked heated discussions. According to the studio’s long article, the show has not communicated at all in terms of publicity, which is different from the notices it received before, so it is decided to resign. play the play.

After Li Yitong resigned from the play, netizens expressed their support. At the same time, screenwriter Yu Zheng also supported Li Yitong, saying that Li Yitong is worthy of all good scripts, and her uniqueness is unique in the world.

Yu Zheng wrote: “Last night, I watched “Notes on Watching Cranes” until dawn.[email protected] Your appearance, Tong Tong, your acting skills, your uniqueness, unique in the world, can match all good scripts, just like what we talked about last night, Mo Chou has no confidant in the future, no one in the world knows you ? Turn the page, a new day begins! I love you! “

At the same time, Yu Zheng also said that he is very optimistic about Li Yitong. He gave up his principles at the first meeting and let a little girl who has never acted before be the female lead. He likes and supports Li Yitong very much.

