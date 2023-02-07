Yue Fei’s “Manjianghong” version is different or revised

Author: Xiang Zhizhu (Researcher at Hunan Academy of Social Sciences Research Center, Research Center for Theoretical System of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics)

In the 2023 Spring Festival Lunar New Year movie “Manjianghong”, the three armies recite Yue Fei’s “Manjianghong”:

Angry, leaning on the railing, resting in the rain. Lift our sight, the sky and shouts, grand, vehement. Thirty fame and dust, eight thousand miles of road, cloud and moon. Don’t wait for nothing, the boy’s head is white, empty and sad! The shame of Jingkang is still unsettled; when will the hatred of courtiers disappear? Driving a long car to break through, Helan Mountain is missing. The aspirations eat the meat of the Hulu hungry, and laugh and talk about drinking the blood of the Huns when they are thirsty. Be from scratch, clean up the old mountains and rivers, overturned Que.

Hitting the soul directly, the feelings of family and country are stirring, and the blood is boiling. The version used in the movie is the current version of “Man Jianghong”. However, there are still many different versions or “revised versions” of “Manjianghong”, which are worthy of further study.

The first place is “Chaotian Que”. The stele of “Manjianghong” written by Wang Xi in the second year of Mingshun, Henan Tangyin County Yuemiao, the engraved edition of the 11th year of Wanli and the fourth edition of Wenyuan Pavilion “Flowers and Grass Collection” volume 9, the Wanli engraved edition of “Yaoshantang Waiji” volume 50 Seventh, Li Zhi’s commentary on the fourteenth volume of “Scent Nang Ji”, the second fold of “Newly Engraved Image Notes and Notes on Yue Fei’s Polu Dongchuang Ji” in Ming Fuchun Tang’s edition, Mao Jin’s “Sixty Kinds of Songs” and the edition of “Jing Zhong Ji” The second one is Mohanzhai’s final version of the legendary “Jingzhong Banner” and the fifteenth one is “Chao Jin Que”. “Jinque” and “Tianque” have the same meaning, and both refer to the palace where the emperor lives. Yue Fei’s “Going Back and Traveling in Guoshangzhu Temple Occasionally”: “The strong Hu violated the Jinque, and stayed in the south of the Yangtze River…” (“All Song Poetry” Volume 34, 1935) Later, Xin Qiji also used the word “Jinque” . For example, “Congratulations to the Bridegroom Bie Maojia Twelve Younger Brothers”: “immediately pass the pipa to the black, and the longer door and the emerald will say goodbye to the golden palace.” Change the word ‘Tianque’.” “Chaojinque” should be the original work of “Man Jianghong”, and it is impossible and unnecessary for Wang Xi and other “postmen” to change “Chaotianque” to “Chaojinque”. The theory of “Yaoshan Tangwaiji” is credible.

The second place is “eight thousand miles of road cloud and moon”. The fifteenth edition of “Yaoshantang Waiji” in Wanli edition and “Jingzhong Banner” in Mohanzhai edition is “Clouds and Moon Eight Thousand Miles Away”. “Eight Thousand Miles of Clouds and Moon” and “Eight Thousand Miles of Clouds and Moon” both describe the hard life of fighting with the stars and the moon, but “Eight Thousand Miles” refers to the destruction of the base of the Kingdom of Jin as a strategic goal ( See Feng Qiyong’s “Jingzhong Banner Note Card”).

The third place is “Aspiration to eat Hulu meat when hungry, laughing and talking about thirsty and drinking Huns blood”. The different text here is mainly related to the Qing Dynasty’s policy of banning destruction. “West Lake Tour breaking latest news” Jiajing twenty-sixth year engraved volume nine collection of Yue Ci is the same as the current version, but the Wenyuange Siku Quanshu changed “hulu” to “wolf and tiger”; “Flowers and Grass Collection” Wanli eleventh year The engraved version is the same as the current version, but the “Hulu” is changed to “Chou Kou” in the Wenyuange Siku Quanshu. It can be seen that the ministers of the Siku library changed the offensive term of “contradicting the current dynasty”, but the change was not completely without source, because the Wanli edition of “Yaoshan Tangwaiji” had already been written as “aspirations hungry for wolf and tiger meat”. “Yue Wumu’s Posthumous Works” Wenyuan Pavilion Siku Quanshu is “Aspirations willing to forget to fly and eat meat, laughing and talking about wanting to spill blood”, the biggest change, unfortunately, “Yue Wumu’s Posthumous Works” edited by Xu Jie of the Ming Dynasty is no longer available In the fifteenth year of Jiajing, it was impossible to make a comparison. As for the quote from the seventh volume of “West Lake Tales” by Wu Mo’s prodigal son in the Qing Dynasty, “Yuefen Loyalty”, “Aspirations eat and hate the meat of the enemy, laughing and thirsty to drink the blood of the knife head”, and Pan Yongyin in the Qing Dynasty “Song Barnyard Banknotes” Volume 2 “Loyalty” “The quote “Aspirations hungry for meat of hatred, laughing and thirsty for the blood of traitors” should be related to the author’s creative environment.

The fourth place is “driving a long car to break through the gap in Helan Mountain”. Shao Can’s “Sachet of Sachets” and Mo Hanzhai’s “Jingzhong Banner” both have the word “waiting straight”, which means “waiting straight to drive a long car and break through the gaps in Helan Mountain”. Same. The catalog page of “Traveling Cuisine” generally does not mark the author, but here it is specially marked as “Yue Fei”, which shows that the editor intends to highlight the uniqueness of this edition.

The fifth place is “Don’t wait for the boy’s head to be empty and sad”. The sixth volume of “Traveling Cuisine”: “Waiting for a young man to whiten his head, empty and sad.” “Manjianghong” originally had 89 characters, 91 characters, 92 characters, 93 characters, 94 characters, 97 characters and many other styles. Today, Yue Fei’s “Manjianghong” has 93 characters in the current series. The sentence “Waiting to whiten the boy’s head” in the “Young Cui Bian” version does not have the word “Mo”. Volume 7 of “Ci Hua of Past Dynasties”, Volume 1 of “Gu Jin Ci Hua”, Volume 13 of “Ci Yuan Cui Bian”, and Volume 17 of “Yu Xuan Shi Yu of Past Dynasties” all quote “Hua Yu”: “Also wrote “Man Jiang Hong”, It can be seen from loyalty and anger that he doesn’t want to ‘grey the head of the boy’, which is enough to understand his mind.” There is no word “Mo” in the quotation. However, there is no quotation in Chen Yu’s “Hua Yu” today, and many scholars believe that it was added by the editors of “Li Dai Ci Hua”.

The sixth part is quoted from Yue Fei’s operas since the Song and Yuan Dynasties, and has changed greatly. The fifteenth chapter of “The Banner of Jingzhong” in “Mohanzhai Final Edition Ten Legends” clearly marked “[Yue Ci][Man Jianghong]”: “The anger bursts into the crown, and the Xiaoxiao rain rests by the appendix. Looking up, looking up to the sky and screaming, Zhuang’s heart is fierce. Zhuang kisses the hungry golden man’s flesh, laughs and talks about the thirsty golden man’s blood. Don’t wait for nothing, the boy’s head is white, and he is sad. Jingkang’s shame is still unresolved. The courtier’s hatred, when will it be exhausted. Just wait to drive a long car and step through the gap in Helan Mountain Thirty years of fame and fame, clouds and moons eight thousand miles away. Waiting to start over, tidy up the old mountains and rivers, and head towards the golden palace.” The author changed “hulu meat” and “Hun blood” to “golden human flesh” and “golden human blood”. , obviously aimed at the Hou Jin who went south to invade the Ming Dynasty, it is intended to use the past to satirize the present and allude to reality. The Manchus were descendants of the Jin people, and sentences such as “Golden people’s flesh” and “Golden people’s blood” were obviously taboo. Today, it is seen that Yue’s Ci has been completely deleted in the manuscript “Jingzhong Banner” of the Qing Dynasty. In the 45th year of Qianlong Emperor Gaozong of the Qing Dynasty ordered the script to be deleted, edited and withdrawn: “Because of thinking about operas, there may not be no violations. For example, the governor of the Ming Dynasty and the beginning of the country should check the sentences related to the dynasty. To The Southern Song and Jin Dynasties are related to lyrics and music, and external scripts are often over-acted, resulting in inaccuracies; those who have been passed down for a long time, and ignorant people may turn to the script as true, have nothing to do with each other, and they should be investigated as a whole.” The so-called “acting” Excessive, so as to be untrue” is just an excuse, mainly for fear of arousing national consciousness. In the forty-seventh year of Qianlong’s reign, Jiangxi governor Hao Shuo submitted: three copies of “Jing Zhong Zhuan” (most of which contain words that have not been respected and avoided, and words criticizing Jinren), ten copies of “Shuoyue Quanzhuan” (including words criticizing Jinren , and there are many absurdities in the words) are all “please destroy”. Also, it is not only logical that the positions of “Zhuang Kiss the Hungry and Eat the Golden Man’s Flesh, and Talk Thirsty and Drink the Golden Man’s Blood” and “Thirty Fame Dust and Earth, Clouds and Moons Eight Thousand Miles Away” are not only logical, but the meaning of the words seems to be more fluent. The second edition of Yuan Zaju “Yue Fei’s Breaking the Eastern Window” (Ming Fuchun Tang version) and the second edition of “Sixty Kinds of Songs” in Jiguge’s engraved edition of “Jing Zhong Ji” contain: “The anger is soaring to the crown, the heart is loyal to the sun, and the embrace is fierce. He made a great effort, rested on his head and rested on the moon, killed the golden chieftain and bowed his head. Drive a long chariot and step through the gaps in Helan Mountain. Empty and resentful, wait for the mountains and rivers to be reorganized, and then go to Jinque.” From the etymology point of view, Yuan Zaju and The popularity of “Manjianghong” should have an origin relationship.

The seventh place is the two poems “Manjianghong” sung by Yue Fei and Zhu Yunzhe in Volume 14 of “Xujiang Langfeng Zhu’s Genealogy”, which is very valuable for discussing the first draft and final version of Yue Ci. However, the two words come from a selfish spectrum, which was once questioned. Later, some scholars discovered that in the first, second and fourth volumes of Qianlong’s “Zhejiang Tongzhi”, “Zhu Yunzhe” was among the Jinshi in the Gengchen Li Yanbang in the third year of Yuanfu.again[弘治]Volume 10 of “Quzhou Fuzhi” “Kegong·Jiangshan”: “I wish Yunzhe’s father, Chai Tianxi, and Yuanfu three years, Li Yanbang Jinshi.” “Genealogy” contained Yue Fei’s “Man Jianghong·Shu Yunzhe’s Huai” said: “I am so angry that I think that day, Facing the ranks of the body. Reality is true, the South and the North are fighting, the voice of the army is fierce. Hundreds of miles of mountains and rivers are under the control, and the soldiers are smashing the lair. Don’t wait for nothing, the boy’s head is white, and the Encouragement Festival. The shame of Jingkang is still unresolved; the hatred of the officials, When will it be destroyed? Drive a long car and smash through the gate of Jincheng. I wanted to eat the meat of the barbarians hungry, but I was always thirsty to drink the blood of the Huns. I will go with the king, and I will still build a family and a country to relieve depression.” Zhu Yunzhe has a poem “Marshal Heyue Shuhuai·Original Tune” says: “Battle your majesty, cheer up, and shock Hu Jie. Wearing golden armor, eagles and tigers, Geng Zhongbing Festival. The two emperors are welcomed in the city of five countries, and Jinwu is caught outside Yanmen Pass. I hate my life and have no hands. It’s futile to talk about the strength of the chicken. Hurting the past, the heart can’t rest; thinking about the future, the emotion should be exhausted. Grasp the spear of the gods and break into the Helan Mountain Cave. The fame of all ages belongs to the Milky Way, and the ambition of half a lifetime is paid to Yunyue. Looking at the general, mopping up the golden throne, Chaotianque.” The records of Zhu’s descendants may be inaccurate, but the “Xujiang Langfeng Zhu’s Genealogy” is less likely to be falsified. According to the private score, Yue Fei’s poems were written in the third year of Shaoxing, and the rhythm is quite inconsistent, but it is quite suitable for Yue Fei’s military career. Zhu Yunzhe’s poems contain words such as “Helan Mountain”, “Gongming”, “Yunyue” and “Chaotianque”, which are not found in Yue Fei’s poems but are not found in the current version. The current version is Yue Fei’s revised version after learning from Zhu’s poems. Compared with the first draft, the popular version has the pain of failure, which is verified by the decline of Song Gaozong Zhao Gou’s favor for Yue Fei.

“Manjianghong” can be found in Ming Xu Jie’s “Yue Wumu Yiwen”, Li Zhen’s “Yue Wumu Collection”, Xu Jinfang’s “Song Zhongwu Yue’e Jingzhong Leibian”, and Mao Jinding’s “Sister History”. However, this word has not been compiled by Yue Fei’s grandson Yue Ke and “Sequel to the E State Jin Tuo Xiao Compilation”. As a result, there is still controversy in the academic circles whether the author of “Man Jiang Hong” is Yue Fei, and there are different opinions on the time of its publication. The different texts of “Manjianghong” can deeply discuss the issue of its dating. Because the writing time and place of “Man Jiang Hong” are missing, biographers of Yue Fei often determine the time of publication based on the meaning of “Man Jiang Hong”. Li Hanhun’s “Yue Wu Mu breaking latest news” is “Man Jiang Hong” in the second year of Shaoxing, and Yue Fei was 30 years old; Gong Yanming’s “Yue Fei” was in the third year of Shaoxing, and Yue Fei was 31 years old; Wang Zengyu’s “New Biography of Yue Fei” was in In the fourth year of Shaoxing, Yue Fei was 32 years old; Deng Guangming’s “Yue Fei Biography” was dated in the sixth year of Shaoxing, and Yue Fei was 34 years old. However, “Hulu”, “Xiongnu” and “Helan Mountain” are general references in the words, and “Thirty Gongming” and “Eight Thousand Miles” are also used as general references. “Xujiang Langfeng Zhu’s Genealogy” believes that Yue Fei’s original words were written in the third year of Shaoxing, so the final version of his “Manjianghong” is regarded as three years later in Shaoxing. Compared with the current version, “Man Jianghong” in “Traveling Cuisine”, “wait for the boy’s head to turn white” is more obvious that the hero lost his way, and the following “empty sorrow” is more painful, and in “Jingkang’s shame, it is still unresolved; courtiers hate, After the question of when will it be destroyed, I long to “wait straight to drive a long car and break through the gap in Helan Mountain”, but when the opportunity to “wait straight” comes, I feel even more bleak and desolate. From this point of view, the writing time of “Man Jianghong” should be after the hopeless Northern Expedition.

“Guangming Daily” (version 13, February 6, 2023)