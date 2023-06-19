Yueming Pan acted as the Chinese dub of “Raiders of the Lost Ark 5” in Mainland China theater version and contributed Dr. Indiana Jones_Jones Phoebe Waller_Adventure_Producer

2023-06-19 15:55 Source: Sohu Movies

Original title: Pan Yueming is the voice of Dr. Indiana Jones in the Chinese dubbing of “Raiders of the Lost Ark 5” in mainland China.

Sohu Entertainment News Disney’s action-adventure film “Raiders of the Lost Ark 5” announced that Pan Yueming will act as the Chinese dubbing of the Chinese mainland theater version, playing Dr. Indiana Jones.

Harrison Ford returns and Indiana Jones embarks on a new adventure. Jones, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Max Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Boyd Holbrook, Thomas Kretschmann, Chanette Renee Wilson and more In the film, there is also a young version of Jones presented by computer CG. James Mangold (“Wolverine III,” “Ford”) directs, with John Williams returning to the score, and Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel to produce. On June 30, the mainland will be released simultaneously in North America.

