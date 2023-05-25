[Yunshang Lingnan]A musical on Wing Chun delights the audience in Heshan Wing Chun + musical, Jiangmen Heshan once again “out of the circle”

The musical “Shadow of the Hero: Wing Chun” was recently staged in Beijing. It’s based on the life story of Liang Zan, the grandmaster of Wing Chun, a Chinese martial art, from Heshan, Jiangmen. A Wing Chun wooden dummy was very popular outside the venue, and both adults and children tried to experience the unique charm of Wing Chun. Such a scene can be seen everywhere in Heshan, which is full of a strong martial arts atmosphere. Wing Chun artists try to promote this special kind of martial art; some run public martial arts schools in their spare time, while others spread it overseas. #artandculture

Text/Yangcheng Evening News reporter Chen Zhuodong correspondent Zhu Qiang Tan Yaoguang