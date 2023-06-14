[Yunshang Lingnan]”Flag” fights for the Lotus Award Guangzhou Ballet Theater “Flag” staged in Shanghai, competing for the Chinese dance “Lotus Award”

On the evening of June 12, the first domestic original ballet “Flag” depicting the 1927 Guangzhou Uprising was staged at the Shanghai International Dance Center, competing for the 13th Lotus Award, the highest honor for dance in China. The ballet is based on the 1927 Guangzhou Uprising with specific historical figures as the main thread, integrating revolutionary realism and romanticism to present a magnificent historical picture of the martyrs, who fought for the survival and liberation of the country. It reflects the perseverance, dedication, and resilience of life in difficult times. #artandculture

Text/Yangcheng Evening News All Media Reporter Huang Zhouhui Correspondent Lu Wa

Photo/provided by Guangzhou Ballet Theater