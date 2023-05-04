Home » [Yunshang Lingnan]Lion Dance Fest in Xiqiao Mountain draws vast crowds “Lion Dance Fest” on the 12-meter-high bamboo tower!Xiqiao Mountain May 1st Lion Dance Cultural Festival kicks off
by admin
On April 30, the Chinese Lion Dance Festival was celebrated in Xiqiao Mountain, one of China’s top scenic spots in Guangdong. The festival witnessed eight mighty dancing lions nimbly waving, jumping, and doing stunts on a 12-meter-high bamboo tower, making the audience feel they were watching a classic scene of the movie Once Upon a Time in China III. As a hot internet celebrity in Xiqiao Mountain, the festival was replete with applause and awes. It also featured the performances of traditional lions and lions flying on water, bringing real joy to the audience every day.

Eight majestic lions shuttle and jump on the 12-meter-high bamboo tower, and sometimes perform difficult moves, making people feel like they are in the classic clip of the movie “Once Upon a Time: The Lion King”. On April 30, the “Qiaoshan Lion King Pagoda Fighting for Hegemony” Xiqiaoshan May 1 Lion Dance Cultural Festival kicked off in Xiqiaoshan Scenic Area.

As an “Internet celebrity” in Xiqiao Mountain, the lion dance performance in this year’s Lion Dance Cultural Festival is full of new ideas. In addition to “Pagoda Contest”, on the water stage of Tianhu Park, there are daily performances of traditional lions and flying lions on water. Drinking water from a high platform, tumbling in the air, picking greens with a high pole… At the performance site, difficult movements were continuously staged, winning warm applause from the audience.

Text/Yangcheng Evening News all-media reporter Huang Songwei Wu Yong correspondent Qiu Wanying

Pictures, Videos/Yangcheng Evening News all-media reporter Huang Songwei

12米高竹塔上重演“狮王争霸”！西樵山五一醒狮文化节启幕

