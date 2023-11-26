Yuri Opens Up About Her Struggles with Sex Addiction and Promiscuity

Yuri battles COVID-19 again

At 59 years old, the Mexican singer Yuri continues to uncover details of what her intricate life was like in the eighties and nineties, when fame became a fundamental part of her existence. The interpreter of ‘La Maldita Primavera’ has emphasized on several occasions the excesses that she had. However, until this week she decided to talk about what her addiction to sex would be; an issue that she, she says, had a hard time at the time and even today is not “completely resolved.”

In a talk with speaker Leonardo ‘Nayo’ Escobar, Yuri revealed that he has had problems due to an apparent excess of intimate relationships. In fact, the first one he said he had was due to the human papillomavirus, which, in his case, he said, was the product of sexual contact and which almost led to cancer. “It almost killed me,” he said.

Regarding the alleged excesses, he expressed: “I was half ‘happy day’ every time I slept with the gentlemen and I never took care of myself. I don’t even know how I didn’t get pregnant. God, from that moment, was on my side. He already had me chosen.”

When faced with his interlocutor’s questions, Yuri, as usual, was quite clear in his answers.

“I slept with a lot of people,” said the singer.

“Did it become a vice?” asked ‘Nayo’.

“Of course (…) I wasn’t a nymphomaniac, but I believe that if God doesn’t come into my life at that time…”

“Are you back?” the interviewer replied.

“Yeah. “I had money, beauty, youth and everyone looked at me,” Yuri commented.

Regarding the process of her apparent addiction, the singer assured that it is not an issue “completely overcome.”

“I left there when I was already a Christian. If I distance myself from God, I return to my old ways because my flesh is tainted, I tainted it,” the artist concluded.

