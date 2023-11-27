Home » Yuri’s Spicy Confessions: The Singer’s Candid Revelations About Her Past
Mexican Singer Yuri’s Spicy Confessions Turn Heads

Yuri, the Mexican singer known for her ironing music hits, remains a hot topic of conversation among internet users and entertainment followers. This time, it’s not for her musical talent but for her spicy confessions that have become a trending topic.

The singer recently recalled the peak of her fame in the eighties and confessed to a past of sex addiction, which she claimed still has consequences today. She even mentioned contracting the human papillomavirus during an intimate encounter, which she said almost “killed” her.

“I was half ‘happy day’ every time I slept with the gentlemen and I never took care of myself. I don’t even know how I didn’t get pregnant. God, from that moment, was on my side. He already had me chosen,” she said.

Yuri did not mince words when discussing her past, admitting, “I slept with a lot of people.” When asked if intimate relationships could have been a “vice” for her, she did not rule out the possibility, saying, “Of course (…) I was not a nymphomaniac, but I believe that if God were not in my life at that time… Yes. I had money, beauty, youth and everyone looked at me.”

Her religious beliefs came into play as well, with the singer implying that her salvation came from God, and if she were to distance herself from him, everything could repeat itself.

“I left there when I was already a Christian. If I distance myself from God, I go back to my old ways because my flesh is tainted, I tainted it,” she concluded.

Yuri’s candid confessions have sparked a lively discussion about her past and her views on life, love, and faith. It’s clear that the Mexican singer’s compelling story continues to captivate the public’s attention.

