Yuri’s Turbulent Past: Alcohol, HPV, and Wild Behavior

Yuri’s Revelations about her Wild Past and Health Struggles

Yuri, the Mexican singer known for her success in the 80s and 90s, has been open about the excesses and struggles she faced during her artistic glory days. In a recent interview, the singer revealed details about her wild past, including her excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, and active sexual life.

Yuri disclosed that she struggled with depression after tumors were found in her throat, which affected her ability to sing. Additionally, she was diagnosed with the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) as a result of her active sexual life.

The singer emphasized that her wild lifestyle led to health issues, including cervical papilloma, a near-cancerous condition. She expressed gratitude for overcoming the health scare, admitting that she was reckless in not taking care of herself during her wild days.

Despite her tumultuous past, Yuri has found stability in her personal life. Since 1995, she has been married to Chilean singer Rodrigo Espinoza. In 2009, she expanded her family through the adoption of a 7-month-old girl named Camila.

Yuri’s candid revelations offer a glimpse into her past struggles and her journey towards finding happiness and stability in her personal life.

Share this: Facebook

X

