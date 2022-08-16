Home Entertainment Yurt Rock Releases Indie Rock Drums Vol 1 Sample Pack
Yurt Rock Releases Indie Rock Drums Vol 1 Sample Pack

Yurt Rock Releases Indie Rock Drums Vol 1 Sample Pack

Yurt Rock introduces a new sample library, Indie Rock Drums Volume 1, which contains 299 loops and samples from 6 sessions.

Indie Rock Drums Vol 1, inspired by the unique drumbeats and sounds of bands like Spoon, LCD Soundsystem, Tame Impala, and The Velvet Underground, is the perfect sample library for anyone looking for the “right” rhythm vibe beyond the typical glamorous pop music. Music producer or songwriter.

Indie Rock Drums Vol 1 features six full sessions, each recorded on a different drum, offering hundreds of loops that vary in style, rhythm, and feel. Plus, they’ve sampled the six drum kits, making it easy to edit your own rhythms with the same sound as the Loop clips.

Originally $39, Indie Rock Drums Vol. 1 is on sale for $29. Also included with your purchase is a free Brush Drums Vol. 1 sample pack, available for a limited time only ($39 value).

Official website:
https://yurtrock.com/?el=yurtrockaffiliate&sca_ref=1707003.B9sDPNxQoQ

