Yves Saint Laurent inaugurates a large leather goods atelier in Scandicci

A large abandoned building of the Revenue Agency, now in the portfolio of Cdp Real Asset, becomes the new “home” of the Yves Saint Laurent leather goods in Scandicci, in the heart of the Florentine luxury handbag district. A short distance from the factories of Gucci, Prada, Montblanc and Dior, the Saint Laurent Atelier maroquinerie has inaugurated, 28 thousand square meters dedicated to product development, modelling, prototyping, material research and technical research, cutting, production and warehouse for bags, suitcases and small leather goods.

Important investment by Cdp

The investment – 30 million euros – to transform the abandoned building into a bright and functional production plant, overlooking the hills, was made by Cdp; YSL has rented it (for two million euros per year) for 15 years, extendable up to 27, with an option to purchase. 500 people work there (average age 37 years, 53% women), of which 200 were hired in the last two years (the others moved from the “old” factory also in Scandicci), while another 200 workers will be recruited by 2025 , as explained by Francesca Bellettini, president and CEO of YSL and responsible for brand development for the entire Kering Group.

The excellence of made in Italy

The French fashion house defines the structure as a “centre of excellence”, due to the high-level know-how that is concentrated here, but also a “centre of competence” because it also hosts a company school to train artisans and technicians, which will be a strategic channel for the employment needs of the coming years. Saint Laurent was the Kering Group brand that performed best in 2022 (3.3 billion in revenue, +31%) but is slowing down in 2023 (-12% at comparable rates in the third quarter).

The importance of leather goods for the maison

«This center will have a vital role in the development of Saint Laurent, which generates 70% of its revenues from leather goods», said Bellettini (the only woman in the photo above) cutting the ribbon alongside the president of the Tuscany Region, Eugenio Giani (at right of Bellettini in the photo above), the mayor of the metropolitan city of Florence, Dario Nardella, the mayor of Scandicci, Sandro Fallani, and the CEO of Cdp Real Asset, Giancarlo Scotti. «Here creativity will be able to express itself to the maximum – added the manager – also because we are in an area with a very long tradition in leather goods, which has allowed us to achieve these results». Cdp is very satisfied: “This project summarizes our mission which is to carry out mending activities on properties and abandoned areas”, underlined Scotti. President Giani and mayor Nardella recalled the historical, political and industrial relations between Italy and France, while mayor Fallani achieved a redevelopment objective that few – he explained – bet on a few years ago: giving new life to a public property – known as “Il Palazzaccio” – built 30 years ago and never used.

