Source Title: YY2022 Annual Summit Ceremony Hangzhou Concludes Successfully

On February 26, the YY2022 Annual Summit Ceremony came to a successful conclusion in Hangzhou. Star-studded, star-studded venues brought an audio-visual feast to online and offline audiences. This year’s grand ceremony invited powerful singers such as Wu Kequn, Dai Penny, Zhan Wenting, Xilinnayi Gao, and popular talk show actors Maodou and Xiaobei to join. Lei Jiantao, Wang Cong, Yang Ruilei and YY anchors formed a lineup of hosts to control the venue. Witnessed by celebrities and countless fans, Lan Mengsha, the top female anchor of YY 2022, Qing Lan, the top male anchor of YY 2022, Haotian, the champion of YY Dating, and Ye Paris, the champion of YY Dating, climbed to the Hall of Glory. Enjoy the glorious moment of the crown coronation. It is reported that the YY2022 Annual Summit Ceremony will be broadcast live simultaneously on multiple channels such as YY Live, Baidu APP, Kankan Video, etc., not only showing the super performance ability of YY anchors to the public, but also staged an annual carnival in the live broadcast industry for fans and audiences . On the night of the event, the popularity of the live broadcast of the YY2022 Annual Summit Ceremony reached tens of millions. Dreamy cooperation, climax after another, the crowning of the top anchor With the song “Young Battlefield” by Xilinnayi Gao, the YY2022 Annual Summit Ceremony officially opened. The explosive melody aroused the enthusiasm of the audience, and the wave of cheers instantly filled the atmosphere of the scene. After the hot-blooded opening, YY anchors also staged wonderful performances one after another. Mei Niang performed an ancient dance “Jinghong Dance”, full of stars and beautiful. The clear voice of Mi Duo’s “Silence” is soul-stirring. The light blue “Kirin” is full of energy, conquering the audience with difficult rap; Xuanlu’s “Back to Lhasa” has a vast and mysterious singing voice, which is breathtaking; scream. There are also golden tunes by Li Xiameng, Xiao Ajin, Pudding Douding, Yueli, Fan Sisi, Dai Yutong, etc., showing the extraordinary musical strength of YY artists, and also reflecting YY’s fruitful achievements in creating Internet celebrities. The brilliant performance of YY anchors showed their super popularity and strength, and the god-level performance of celebrity guests pushed the atmosphere of the scene to a new climax. Xilinnayi Gao sang “White Dove”, and the ethereal singing touched the hearts of the audience. Wu Kequn reproduced the classic “Write a Poem for You”, still romantic and affectionate. Penny Tai’s “The Love You Want” brought people back to their youthful memories. Zhan Wenting’s “Song of Love” has a healing power in its beauty and sound. In addition, the talk show session brought by Maodou, Xiaobei, and Wood Comb combined online talk show and stage talk show, full of burdens, and filled the audience with laughter. Every year at the grand ceremony, the co-show stage between the anchor and the star is one of the biggest highlights. This year, Light Blue’s partner Wu Kequn sang “General Order” with high energy, and the stage effect exploded; Lan Mengsha joined hands with Dai Penny to form the “Dream You Ni” group to perform a new love fairy tale with a high-pitched “Cinderella”. The fantastic alliance between YY’s top anchor of the year and powerful stars, and the chemical collision in the music field, made netizens feel hooked! During the period, Lan Mengsha, the top female anchor of YY2022, Qinglan, the top male anchor of YY2022, Haotian, the host of YY dating champion of the year, and Ye Paris, the champion of YY dating's annual strong hall, also accepted the crown coronation ceremony, which symbolizes the highest honor of the year. Become the most dazzling star anchor of this year's ceremony. Technological blessing, cultural heritage, radiate a new sensory experience In addition to the audio-visual feast brought by stars and anchors, this year's YY annual festival also fully incorporates leading metaverse elements, AR technology and other cutting-edge technologies, giving off a brand-new live broadcast sensory experience, and further strengthening the interactive gameplay of online and offline linkage. The stage of the YY Annual Ceremony adopts the virtual technology background design of the metaverse, which is integrated with the real stage, giving the performance a new space and leading the audience to enjoy an immersive fantasy performance. In the second scene of the grand ceremony, the live broadcast also used AR technology for the first time, presenting the differentiated visual highlights of the grand ceremony to the audience watching online. In addition, the second site also added an online connection link to provide more anchors with an immersive experience and atmosphere, especially providing an opportunity for mid-waist talent anchors to showcase. In addition to seeking innovation and creating entertainment, the YY Annual Ceremony is no longer a pure entertainment event, but also a cultural inheritance activity that actively continues tradition and outputs value. Following last year’s guqin national style program, this year’s grand ceremony has also been sublimated again in terms of program content. As an enterprise rooted in Guangzhou, YY has always been committed to inheriting and promoting Lingnan culture. This year’s grand ceremony brought a lion dance performance with Lingnan characteristics to the stage, which not only brought gorgeous audio-visual experience to everyone, but also let more young people The audience experienced the charm of the traditional folk custom of lion dance. As the longest and most influential event in the live broadcasting industry, the YY Annual Summit Ceremony has been held for 11 consecutive years, and has become an important platform to convey the new achievements and super vitality of YY live broadcasting in the pan-entertainment field to the outside world. YY's first annual festival, from the initial gala specially created for anchors and fans, has been upgraded year by year through stage design, guest lineup, program content, technological innovation, etc., and has gradually developed into an extremely influential super IP in the pan-entertainment live broadcast industry , and it has developed the annual grand ceremony into a standard configuration in the live broadcast industry.

