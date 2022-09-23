YZY GAP will be on sale in Chinese stores
YZY GAP products will be available from September 26th
First sold in offline retail at GAP’s Shanghai 863 flagship store in China
YZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA
It will go on sale at 10:00 am Beijing time
The new vision is portrayed and presented by RAPHAEL BLISS
Visual direction and styling design by BETSY JOHNSON
GAP Shanghai 863 Flagship Store
No. 863 Nanjing West Road, Jing’an District, 200041
Currently GAP Shanghai 863 flagship store
Continues the pragmatic visual style of GAP stores in the United States and Ginza
YZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA IS SELLING WORLDWIDE
For details, please visit YEEZYGAP.COM and BALENCIAGA.COM
and BALENCIAGA’s online partners
FARFETCH.COM, MYTHERESA.COM and LUISAVIAROMA.COM to view
@YZY
YEEZYGAP.COM