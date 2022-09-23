Home Entertainment YZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA
YZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA

by admin
YZY GAP will be on sale in Chinese stores

YZY GAP products will be available from September 26th

First sold in offline retail at GAP’s Shanghai 863 flagship store in China

It will go on sale at 10:00 am Beijing time

The new vision is portrayed and presented by RAPHAEL BLISS

Visual direction and styling design by BETSY JOHNSON

GAP Shanghai 863 Flagship Store

No. 863 Nanjing West Road, Jing’an District, 200041

Currently GAP Shanghai 863 flagship store

Continues the pragmatic visual style of GAP stores in the United States and Ginza

YZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA IS SELLING WORLDWIDE

For details, please visit YEEZYGAP.COM and BALENCIAGA.COM

and BALENCIAGA’s online partners

FARFETCH.COM, MYTHERESA.COM and LUISAVIAROMA.COM to view

