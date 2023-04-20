Zaira Nara assured that there was no courtship with Facundo Pieres: “I am a free person”

Zaira Nara spoke with intruders and there she clarified her sentimental situation, assuring that she is a free person and there was no courtship between her and Facundo Pieres. In addition, she spoke about Wanda Nara as the host of Masterchef and her reconciliation with Mauro Icardi, as well as her friendship with Paula Chávez.

When the journalist asked Zaira how her heart was at the moment, the model, always smiling, limited herself to responding with “fine”. Then, the chronicler deepened: “Are you separated?”, to which she replied: “I just clarified to your colleague, stop giving me titles, because they are titles that…”.

“You weren’t dating? Were you not in a relationship? “The journalist interrupted her and Zaira continued:” Of course, I never clarified. In other words, last year I ended a relationship of many years, a very important one, and I never clarified any or gave any other headline. There is nothing to clarify, neither for one side nor for the other, I am a free person who wants to have fun. Right now I’m not having fun. Let me clarify because I already see…”

When asked if the doors of her heart were open then, Zaira said no because she considers that these doors open when one is in that situation and clarified that she would not like to meet anyone for now.

Regarding her appreciation of her sister Wanda as the host of Masterchef, Zaira was very happy. “I love it, and I love it when I see her, see? When she suddenly pulls her jokes or her humor, because she has a lot to give and it seems to me that she gave warmth to the program, which is great ”.

🗣️ Zaira Nara: “I broke up and never got married again”, and said: “I’m free and wanting to have fun” Cc @Intruders pic.twitter.com/AkMrbkgk8R — America TV (@AmericaTV) April 20, 2023

He also gave his opinion of Wanda’s reconciliation with Mauro Icardi and said: “Sometimes in relationships, especially in long relationships, you have to reinvent yourself, you have to fall in love again, it’s not that easy. So I’m very happy for her.”

Finally, he clarified how his relationship with Paula Chaves is, with whom the media had assured that he was estranged due to his affair with Facundo Pieres, who had been Paula’s ex-partner. “The truth is that we are fine. We see each other, we talk. All. I run into her almost every day because we go to the same gym, to the same supermarket. We are fine, ”she closed.

