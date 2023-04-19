Zalando and Ice bring 38 Italian brands online. Objective: to strengthen in the EU

Listen to the audio version of the article

If the big names look to China and the USA, for small and medium-sized Made in Italy brands, Europe represents a more affordable horizon full of opportunities (given that it absorbs about half of the exports of the Italian fashion system).

And the new partnership between the German ecommerce giant Zalando and Agenzia Ice speaks to Europe: a virtual gallery that will promote 38 made in Italy fashion and cosmetics brands online for 12 months and, thanks to the services of the Zalando Partner Program, will help brands to dialogue with millions of potential new customers in Europe and therefore expand on an international scale. The focus of the project – which also leverages an on-site and social media campaign – is on seven European markets: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain. The real strategic lever, however, remains the digital channel. Which, according to a Ups study, is increasingly a tool of interest for small and medium-sized Italian businesses: the share of SMEs active in e-commerce has gone from 47% in 2021 to 57% in 2022.

«The partnership with such an important player in Germany, a nearby market as well as a point of reference for our companies together with the other European markets, is part of our broad business plan to provide a direct opportunity for the export development of Italian brands – he said Matteo Zoppas, President of the ICE Agency -. We have 20 agreements in 19 countries with the main international e-commerce platforms and the goal is to increase the business of companies on the markets, in a context like the current one where e-commerce plays an increasingly central role”.

Zalando’s choice to be part of this “ticket” for the promotion of “made in Italy” confirms the growing centrality of Made in Italy in international fashion and in the spending intentions of end customers: «Italy is a key market for fashion in Europe and Made in Italy represent an added value in which we want to invest. With the launch of a virtual gallery on Made in Italy, we want to be direct promoters of the growth and internationalization of Italian brands through our platform» concludes Riccardo Vola, general manager Italy and Spain of Zalando. Which underlines the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors.

Among the brands that will be featured on Zalando until 2024 are Boggi Milano (menswear), Chité (customizable underwear and beachwear), Laboratorio Mariucci (bags and leather goods), Ballerette (shoes), Afrozan (foulards, ethnic bags). For beauty: Apytaly, Collistar, Syster.