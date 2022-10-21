The key points Also on the site is the Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive collection

The collection is on sale in 25 markets including Italy

The garments and accessories for men and women have been designed to ensure the greatest possible accessibility

Listen to the audio version of the article

One hundred and forty looks to meet the needs of disabled people. With a new collection that involves its brands in a transversal way – Zign, Pier One, Anna Field, Yourturn and Even & Odd – Zalando has taken an important step in the so-called “adaptive fashion” sector: clothing, footwear and accessories intentionally designed to be accessible to people with permanent or temporary disabilities.

On sale in 25 markets, the collection includes garments and accessories for men and women made after extensive research to better understand the needs of customers with disabilities, which according to the WHO in Europe affect one in five citizens. Following this qualitative and quantitative analysis, and in collaboration with the creative agency All is for All, specialized in helping brands to be accessible to people with disabilities, models designed for the use of wheelchairs, fabrics free from sensory stress, garments with easy closure and models that adapt to prostheses or bandages.

To enrich its “adaptive” offer, the German platform will also be selling the Adaptive collection by Tommy Hilfiger in nine markets – including Italy. The American brand was among the first to invest in this segment, creating the first adaptive collection for children in 2016 and for adults in 2017.

«Our vision is to be the starting point for a welcoming fashion for everyone. We see a gap in the fashion market: finding adaptive fashion clothing still represents a challenge for those with a disability – explains Sara Diez, Zalando vice president Category Women and Private Labels -. By introducing adaptive collections with our private labels and the Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive collection for our customers, we hope to help solve this challenge and offer a varied selection of adaptive fashion items, with prices and sizes in one place. of various types. We want to learn from people with disabilities and inspire our partners, so that we can continue to build together a pleasant experience for our customers with disabilities and make fashion even more inclusive ».

At the launch of the garments, Zalando joined that of a adaptive fashion hub (which consists of a dedicated section and a label that marks adaptive garments) designed to help disabled people explore the assortment of dedicated garments, thus structuring a customer experience based on simplicity and immediacy.