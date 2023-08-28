Home » Zamora announced a bonus of $400,000 in 4 installments of $100,000 and a salary increase of $55,000
28/08/2023 – 20:04 Santiago

Governor Gerardo Zamora gave a press conference this afternoon from Government House, where he made a series of announcements:

– Emergency salary adjustment of $55,000 per month starting from the September salary. It is a fixed remunerative sum, not subsidized.

In the case of teachers who have up to two positions, they will receive $55,000 for each one (that is, up to $110,000). For service locations, it will be $32,000 because they go without a discount.

– Bonus of $400,000 in four installments of $100,000 to be paid on the following dates:

* September 7th
* October the 17th
* November 14th
* December 7th

On the other hand, the Santiago president also reported that the Christmas bonus will be paid on December 21 and the salary corresponding to that month on December 28.

