Listen to the audio version of the article

Zegna invests in technology by expanding the Zegna X project, a digital ecosystem and personalization tool for customers. The new service extends that already offered by the platform, which according to reports from the Piedmontese group generates 45% of full-price sales, providing style advice also by sending product images via SMS, e-mail, social media.

The evolution of Zegna X aims to bridge the gap between physical stores and digital channels thanks to a new 3D configurator, developed in collaboration with Shin Software, which will allow customers to “try on” different cuts, color palettes, styling, sizes and materials, a service that will initially be offered only for the Luxury Leisurewear collection. The total number of possible configurations between dresses and styles is 49 billion, and after choosing the customer will be able to receive them, made to measure, all over the world and in less than four weeks.

«Technology becomes a luxury when it manages to simplify your life – commented Edoardo Zegna, Chief Marketing, Digital and Sustainability Officer of Zegna -. For Zegna, the digital world is much more than a sales channel: the new Zegna X digital ecosystem already accounts for approximately 45% of our retail sales in the post-Covid era. After a two-year pilot program, Zegna X is redefining the concept of personalization and styling thanks to an all-digital experience. The addition of our made to measure service to this innovative 3D configurator is a direct extension of Zegna X. Made to measure now accounts for around 10% of the brand’s revenues and the addition of Zegna X capabilities will growth and development”.

Zegna X will also have an in-store presence, with the first maxi screen dedicated to the 3D configurator which will be presented in April during the Milan Furniture Fair, inside the Zegna flagship store in Via Monte Napoleone, and which will be followed immediately after by launch in the main brand stores around the world. Furthermore, by the end of the year, the configurator will be available for products in the tailoring world and, by 2024, customers will be able to customize any look in the collection via zegna.com, using their personal devices.