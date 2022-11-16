Listen to the audio version of the article

Ermenegildo Zegna will produce Tom Ford’s collections under license, once the transfer of the US brand to The Estee Lauder Companies is finalized, confirmed for a total value of 2.8 billion dollars and expected by the first half of 2023. An agreement long-term, twenty-year duration, which commits the Italian group, founded in 1910 in Trivero, in the Piedmontese Valdilana, and the cosmetics group that has chosen to invest in the brand founded by the Texan designer: Zegna will therefore create the men’s collections (which already produced ) women’s and kidswear, underwear, jewellery, as well as accessories and products in the Home and Textiles category, in close collaboration, as stated in the note announcing the agreement, «to solidify the positioning of the Tom Ford brand in the segment luxury”.

As mentioned, the agreement has a duration of twenty years and will be automatically renewed for another 10 years upon the occurrence of certain pre-established conditions.

Tom Ford, founder and current CEO of his brand, will continue to hold the role of creative director after the closing of the operation and until 2023. «Tom Ford is one of the most iconic and distinctive brands in the ultra-luxury segment in the world and this step that sees us together aligns perfectly with our strategy – commented Gildo Zegna, CEO of the group -. We have been partners and shareholders of the brand since its inception and I have worked with Tom for many years, considering him a great friend. This transaction is the first since we went public on the New York Stock Exchange in December of 2021 and confirms our commitment to develop our platform to create value for all of our stakeholders».