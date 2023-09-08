ZEGNA x The Elder Statesman Collaboration: Exploring Infinite Possibilities in Luxury Fashion

ZEGNA x The Elder Statesman Collaboration Series Brings Together Innovation and Excellence

Paris, France – The ZEGNA x The Elder Statesman collaboration series, known for its passionate pursuit of innovation and excellence, debuted at an event in Paris earlier this year. This time, German actor Daniel Brühl was invited to showcase the new collaboration through a series of promotional videos, creating a unique artistic aesthetic.

The collaboration, which uses the Oasi Cashmere fabric as a creative exchange platform, brings together Ermenegildo Zegna and The Elder Statesman, a Californian luxury lifestyle brand. Both brands are committed to exquisite craftsmanship, high-quality raw materials, and the harmonious coexistence between man and nature.

Ermenegildo Zegna aims to build a “zero waste” world that is aesthetically driven and uses diverse craftsmanship. To achieve this, the brand has promised that by 2024, all cashmere fibers used in the collaboration series will be traceable and certified.

The promotional video for this collaboration was shot in Oasi Zegna, the birthplace of Zegna’s brand values. Located in the Italian Alps, Oasi Zegna spans over 100 square kilometers and serves as a natural scenic spot. In the video, Daniel Bruhl showcases his deep emotions for nature and his dedication to environmental protection, while also experiencing the unique design concepts and impeccable luxury craftsmanship of the ZEGNA x The Elder Statesman collaboration series.

The collaboration between Zegna and The Elder Statesman represents a new fashion development direction. Zegna’s unique design blends with The Elder Statesman’s distinctive colors, irregular patterns, rich textures, and loose tailoring to reinterpret Zegna’s classic style.

To celebrate this new chapter, Zegna will be holding a celebration event at Maxfield in Los Angeles, as well as an exclusive dinner in the Hollywood Hills. The Zegna flagship store on Rodeo Drive will also showcase the ZEGNA x The Elder Statesman collaboration series, creating a fashion space full of energy and enthusiasm.

ZEGNA Visionaries, including Zegna global spokespersons Mads Mikkelsen and Wu Lei, and Zegna Triple Stitch™ luxury casual shoe global ambassador Kieran Culkin, are leading the way for contemporary men’s fashion.

In addition, Zegna will be participating in fashion events in Chengdu and Singapore, presenting their visual aesthetics to a wider audience.

The ZEGNA x The Elder Statesman collaboration series is available at select retail channels. Experience chic luxury and step into a new realm of art by shopping now.

