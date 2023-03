WIEN. Zelda Weber & The Rosettes stand for honest indie pop. After her acclaimed performance at the FM4 stage at the Donauinselfest In late June, they played a more intimate set at Cultural Summer Vienna. In the venerable Döblinger Karl-Marx-Hof dozens of visitors did not miss the concert. Quite a few became new fans of the band! Photos (c): mArtist.at / Hans Juergen Gernot Miggl