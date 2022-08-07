Home Entertainment Zendaya Budapest filming “Dune 2”, her boyfriend Holland brother appeared in the class – Movie – cnBeta.COM
Recently, some netizens discovered that Zendaya Coleman was filming “Dune 2” in Budapest, and her boyfriend Tom Holland showed up to visit the class. The two of them were very sweet. It is reported that Zendaya Coleman and Tom Holland met in the movie “Spider-Man: Homecoming”, and Tom Holland announced to the outside world in 2019 that he was in love with Zendaya Coleman news.

“Dune 2” is a sci-fi adventure film directed by Dennis Villeneuve and starring Timothy Chalamet, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgard, etc. The film will be released in North America on November 17, 2023. Based on Frank Herbert’s novel of the same name, the film tells the story of Duke Paul Atreides joining the Freeman camp, becoming their spiritual leader and training the army. Meanwhile, Paul tries to stop the terrifying but inevitable future he witnesses, a jihad in his name, spreading across the known universe.

