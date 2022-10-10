Original title: Zeng Li’s new song “Bone of Grass and Trees” is launched globally

Autumn is gradually entering the cold dew season. Actor Zeng Li’s first solo new single “Bone of Grass and Trees” is released globally by Beijing Youth Planning and Culture Biography Co., Ltd. It is reported that “Bone of Plants and Trees” is the second chapter of Zeng Li’s “Born with the Wind”, and it also sings out her open-minded and tranquil life attitude, so that we can see her beautiful life after years of baptism. And a transparent heart.

Netizens praise the new song to break the mental internal friction The original intention of creation stems from the perception of “sharing”

The new song originates from Zeng Li’s experience of drinking tea for many years. Tea is known as the “immortal bone of grass and trees” by the ancients. You can see life in tea soup and taste the four seasons; the whole song is composed in a gentle album-oriented rock style, and the simple and romantic lyrics are actually the core Warm and bright, it also reflects its inner philosophy of getting along with the world. On the day the new song was launched, she posted a long article on Weibo to tell her original intention: no matter what you have experienced, no matter what marks your face is stained with time, we must remember that we are the sing-alongs of our own destiny, and only we can decide what to do in our hearts. direction. The bones of plants and trees have grown in our hearts. In the face of Zeng Lidan’s uneasy state of mind, netizens called out, “A mother’s short 9-sentence lyrics have saved the young people’s mental internal friction.” The domestic social media discussion recommendation list #2, and the first day of the launch, it won the Asian new song list #1. Zeng Li, who is well-known as an actor, is also recognized as a big Tsingyi. Studying, and the professional knowledge of Peking Opera, made her more attractive. Her precious seven-year opera career is unforgettable. Looking back on Zeng Li’s Peking Opera costumes on stage, Gu Pan’s appearance is amazing. It is her unique experience and Tian Ran’s life. Attitude, created such a new song with the aroma of “tea”.

“Bone of Grass and Trees” released by Beijing Youth Planning Culture Media Co., Ltd. has been launched globally. As Zeng Li’s first solo single, it has brought many surprises to fans. Let us follow the warm singing and enter into her heart. A peaceful but powerful Eden!Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: